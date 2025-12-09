Rams’ Matthew Stafford Gets Bad News From Hall of Fame Voter Amid Retirement Plans

Is Matthew Stafford going to be a Hall of Famer? Non-negotiable. But is he going in on the first ballot? That’s debatable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the Los Angeles Rams‘ star QB moving toward the end of his NFL career, his name has been popping up quite a lot in Hall of Fame discussions. And why not? Stafford has surpassed the legendary Hall of Famer Dan Marino on the all-time list. He entered Week 6 with 61,312 career passing yards, trailing behind Marino’s 61,361. It took him just the first half to reach 61,493—ninth highest passing yards.

Although Stafford won’t be eligible for the Hall of Fame until five years after retirement, there’s a chance he may not make the first ballot once eligible. Sal Paolantonio gave bad news to Stafford’s fans in his recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Matthew Stafford’s a Hall of Famer. No doubt,” said Paolantonio, before adding, “Tough,” when asked about Stafford’s chances on the first ballot. “It’s always tough first ballot. We’re talking Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and John Elway. I mean, are you that guy? Probably not. But he gets in.”

USA Today via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium./Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

What adds credibility is that Paolantonio is a voting member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement selection committee. Peyton Manning and Brett Favre occupy third and fourth positions among All-Time career passing yards, respectively. Manning was inducted in 2021, and Favre in 2016. As for John Elway, the league’s all-time leader in wins (148), he was honored in the HOF in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the ongoing buzz, Stafford appears to be seriously contemplating his retirement plans, as if he were waiting for the Rams to find his successor. Rumors have it that they have someone in mind—Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. However, before they hand him or anyone the reins of the team, they need Stafford to stay back and mentor the rookie. But it all depends on this season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford’s retirement plans

The 37-year-old has built a legacy many dream about. 14 weeks into the season, and he’s leading the MVP conversation. However, in the past few seasons, Stafford has been looking back on his NFL career. The stacking injury concerns, especially the 2022 season, have been especially hard on him with a concussion, elbow issue, and a neck injury that sent him to IR. Another injury, and he might not return.

“If I end the year healthy, hypothetically, and all those kinds of things, I would surely entertain coming back and playing some more,” Stafford shared on The Rich Eisen Show. “We’ll see how it goes… Having a blast playing ball with this group, and we’ll figure out the future when we get there.”

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that Stafford was moving his family away from LA. However, it was just speculation; retirement wasn’t on the fans’ radar at the time. Still, whether this season or next, Stafford’s retirement seems inevitable, and the Rams face the crucial task of finding his successor soon.