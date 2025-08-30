Rams News: Jimmy Garoppolo’s Opportunity Quietly Grows as Matthew Stafford’s Back Stays Uncertain

The Rams are chasing one more trophy before Matthew Stafford hangs up his cleats. That’s the entire mission right now in Los Angeles. Ride Stafford’s arm, protect him just enough, and hope the surrounding roster is ready for another deep playoff push. But the ageing factor is hard to ignore.

On the August 29 episode of the Locked On Rams podcast, D-Mac dived into the hard-hitting issue of Stafford’s back. He cited HC Sean McVay, who told reporters after practice, “Everybody was back out there for the team scrimmage this morning, so that was a real positive. We’re getting healthy at the right time.” Matthew Stafford, who had been dealing with a lingering back issue, has participated in every practice since returning last week.

But D-Mac also quoted ESPN insider Dan Graziano, who added a note of caution. He wrote, “My understanding is that this isn’t something the Rams expect to sideline Stafford for a long period of time or affect his play early in the season, but that it is something that will need to be monitored and managed throughout the season. That means there could come a week when Stafford feels he can’t play through it. And that’s where you can see backup Garoppolo, who started one game last season, having to step in and keep things humming.” And that’s where Jimmy Garoppolo quietly enters the picture.

Signed on a one-year deal in March, the 33-year-old Jimmy G may have stumbled through his Las Vegas chapter in 2023. But he still owns one of the NFL’s most unique resumes, two Super Bowl rings with New England, a near-title run with San Francisco, and over 15,000 career passing yards. He started the Rams’ 2024 season finale and threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, reminding the league he’s not just holding a clipboard.

The Rams didn’t bring Garoppolo to carry the team. Indeed, they brought him to stabilize it. If Stafford’s back flares up in Week 6 or Week 12 or even late December, Garoppolo is the insurance policy that can keep the season alive. He knows the NFC West, he’s won high-pressure games, and unlike most backups, he doesn’t need hand-holding.

As Stafford grinds through maintenance weeks, Garoppolo’s opportunity grows quietly but steadily. In a year where the Rams believe the window is still cracked open, his role might end up being more than just a safety net; it could be the difference between another run at the Lombardi or Stafford’s final chapter fading too soon.

Rams predicted to look for Matthew Stafford’s replacement in 2026 Draft

The Rams can’t hide from reality anymore. Matthew Stafford gave them everything – grit, leadership, and a Super Bowl, but his back is a ticking clock, and time isn’t slowing down. This season, Sean McVay insisted Stafford will be “good to go,” and maybe he will be. However, inside the building, everyone knows that they need a permanent solution.

That’s why the 2026 NFL Draft could be the start of the next chapter in Los Angeles. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner has already projected the Rams to grab Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with their first-round pick, a pick they smartly added from Atlanta last spring.

Klubnik isn’t some raw project. He’s a proven playmaker with over 70 touchdowns and 7,000 yards at Clemson. He’s polished, poised, and trending upward after playing the best ball of his career last season. Scouts rave about his maturity and leadership. He looks like a quarterback ready to walk into the NFL spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The idea is simple. Stafford carries the Rams for one more year. Klubnik learns, waits, absorbs, then takes the torch. That way, when Stafford finally can’t go, the Rams don’t collapse; they transition smoothly. It’s a smart play. Stafford brought a Lombardi to L.A. He’ll always be the quarterback who delivered. But McVay’s job is to make sure the Rams don’t sink into irrelevance when that run ends.

So, Matthew Stafford is the present. But Cade Klubnik? He might be the future. And the Rams are already positioning themselves for the handoff.