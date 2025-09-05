Rams News: Matthew Stafford Quietly Highlights Sean McVay’s Bold Aggression as a Play-Caller

As an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator once said of Sean McVay, “If he needs to adjust in-game, he can completely come up with a new game plan on the spot.” And that’s a statement nobody in the community can refute. In the last eight seasons under the HC, the Los Angeles Rams qualified for six playoff years and won two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. Plus, the McVay effect has teams employing young offensive minds as head coaches at an increasing rate. But probably nobody understands McVay’s prowess better than Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

During a September 3 press conference, Stafford was asked to describe McVay as a play caller, and the QB seemingly had an answer ready. Praising McVay for being aggressive when it matters, the signal caller said, “Obviously, a really smart play caller. I think he’s a guy that has got great feel within the game. I think he’s innately aggressive. And sometimes that’s running the ball, right? Like, we run it for six, we run it for five, and he’s like, ‘I’m just going to keep doing this.’ … That can be aggressive in the way he calls it, too.” For good reasons, Stafford’s statement is irrefutable as well.

Having played under McVay for the last four years, Stafford knows him in and out. And it was McVay who pursued Rams owner Stan Kroenke to get Stafford on the team in 2021. After the deal was signed, the two reportedly spent a holiday in Mexico, accompanied by Stafford’s wife and McVay’s fiancée. And it helped the duo develop an understanding. That understanding has now turned into great chemistry, which allowed Stafford to reinforce the said defensive coordinator’s observation.

As Stafford put it, “He’s got a great feel for the game, obviously understands how to scheme people up during the week, and then if there are adjustments that need to be made, he’s as quick as I’ve ever been around to make those adjustments.” Even this year, the coach brought in Davante Adams to spearhead the team’s receiver corps, giving Stafford a new weapon in the process. That said, whether Stafford will play the entire season remains a matter of contention due to the QB’s back injury.

Matthew Stafford spoke about his back injury during the press conference

A back injury Matthew Stafford suffered before the start of training camp had him miss considerable time in camp. Still, he’s set to serve as the starter for the Rams’ Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. However, the injury has still forced McVay to focus on Jimmy Garoppolo, making him the most probable replacement for the current QB1 if McVay does end up giving up on Stafford. But at the same time, Stafford’s determination to play is unwavering.

USA Today via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium./Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

When asked about his injury during the September 3 press conference, Stafford said he was feeling good and would keep playing anyway. He noted, “I’m going to go play the game. Whatever happens, happens. I’m playing like I always play.” Although Stafford said he’d prefer clean games over physical ones, his tenacity remains the same. “I got no issues with a physical game. Obviously, would love to stay as clean as possible, but I’m not thinking twice about that at all. I’m out there ready to go play,” he said.

That said, Stafford’s injury and return recently ignited a conflict between former quarterback Dan Orlovsky and former safety Ryan Clark. During an episode of NFL on ESPN, the former praised and expressed complete faith in Stafford, while the latter argued that his increasing age is a serious obstacle. The signal caller will turn 38 by the end of this season, so injuries will naturally take more time to heal. But for now, the Rams have a solid roster, and McVay will definitely make all necessary adjustments to help his team succeed.