Rams News: Mike LaFleur Uses Two NBA Greats to Frame Davante Adams’ Blueprint

The Los Angeles Rams offense has undergone a major reset in 2025. And, Davante Adams has walked in like a spark plug to ignite the entire system. From the moment he stepped on the field, the 12th-year receiver didn’t just bring numbers; he brought presence. Lauded by coaches and teammates, Adams is not only the most dominant receiver in camp, but also its tone-setter. “He’s in such great shape mentally and physically… it’s like he’s been here the whole time,” said OC Mike LaFleur. From there, LaFleur shifted to a basketball comparison.

In breaking down how Davante Adams fits into the Rams’ evolving offense, LaFleur went full NBA. The 2025 season has not kicked off, but things are already in motion. Three days into camp, it is not about who fills Cooper Kupp’s shoes, but it is about how Davante Adams changes the floor beneath them. He took to compare the veteran wideout to Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić to help frame just how dynamic Adams’ impact could be. Fans can stream the episode on YouTube, under the title, ‘Mike LaFleur & Chris Shula Speak To The Media Following Wednesday’s Practice At Training Camp’.

“It’s Anthony Davis and Luka,” Mike said. Not a résumé comparison. But a philosophical shift. Adams is less structure, more creation. But there’s more to it. The Rams’ wide receiver swap this offseason was a recalibration of identity. Cooper Kupp, when healthy, operated like a metronome in McVay’s scheme. 2021’s triple crown winner, a Super Bowl MVP, and Matthew Stafford’s most trusted read. But over the last two seasons, Kupp missed 13 games and averaged just 52.6 receiving yards per outing in 2024. His precision made the offense hum, but injuries and age have dulled that edge. Enter Davante Adams, whose play style, and purpose, are entirely different.

Adams’ 2024 campaign with the Jets was underwhelming early, but he closed hard: 41 catches, 576 yards, and six touchdowns in the final six games. That stretch came with shaky quarterback play and zero playoff implications… Still, he averaged 96 receiving yards and a score per game down the stretch. The Rams saw that tape and saw something worth unlocking. “He sees the field through a quarterback’s lens,” McVay said, praising Adams’ ability to react, adapt, and manipulate coverages on the fly. Adams brings more than numbers—he brings gravity, and with that, opportunity for others. Puka Nacua, after a rather underwhelming Sophomore season, could now face more single coverage than ever before.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams OTA May 28, 2025 Woodland Hills, CA, USA Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams 17 during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Woodland Hills Rams Practice Facility California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250528_lbm_al2_125

This isn’t just a personnel shift; it is a philosophical one. Where Kupp is the methodical technician, Adams brings improvisational genius. “You get a guy like Tay… I kinda get scared when he’s like, ‘See what’s in there… if they’re getting cleared out,’” LaFleur admitted, half-laughing, half-bracing for what is yet to come.

Adams doesn’t just follow the script; he is improvising it, forcing defensive structures to respond to his tempo. Sean McVay, for his part, is all in. He sees Adams as the kind of “X-receiver” you build an ecosystem around: “If you get him out on the edge and he’s one-on-one, he’s still winning that. It’s almost an automatic-type deal.” The Rams aren’t aiming to replace Kupp; they’re betting that Adams, like Luka Dončić, will pull the game into his orbit and take everyone else with him.

Davante Adams is the standard

LaFleur is not just hoping Adams performs; he is banking on him raising the room’s IQ. He hopes this particularly for young guys like Konata Mumpfield, who has been fearless over the middle and is already showing a “knack for space” in camp. The vision for this offense is clear—and it is not plug-and-play. LaFleur isn’t calling plays from last year’s book. “Let’s try this. Let’s try that,” he said. “You like to play around… tinker… without being the jack of all trades, master of none.”

With Adams mentoring, Stetson Bennett playing faster and showing command, and DJ Humphries being praised as a “proven” plug-in veteran, LaFleur wants to enforce a high-IQ, high-variance unit. “When I talk to a guy… if he’s running his first-choice route… find your ISO… and if that man… parts ways, it’s probably zone… sit it down… work off the man in front of you.” The language is layered as the expectations are rising.

Back in California and looking fully locked in, Adams has been the guy in Rams camp. He is pacing all receivers in targets, torching defensive backs in 1-on-1s, and bringing things to perspective. “He cannot be guarded one-on-one,” one report stated, “his inside routes are unstoppable, and his speed—still jaw-dropping.”

The numbers are promising, but it is the body language and energy that stand out. The veteran who has over 11,800 career yards and 103 touchdowns is practicing like a rookie trying to earn his spot. Sean McVay called his early impact “significant,” and Adams echoed the feeling: “Living in luxury… I feel like I’m living in luxury. It’s not just about possessions, it’s the feeling here, the culture.”

The best part is that he is raising the floor for everyone around him. Puka Nacua asked Adams to lead the receivers in drills. Rookie Konata Mumpfield already looks like a WR3, and Adams has taken him under his wing: “It’s fun for me just watching the growth… I feel like a proud dad watching him out there.” It is a rare kind of leadership that he brings to the fields, and we are all here for it.