Rams News: Sean McVay Issues Huge Red Flag For Matthew Stafford as QB’s Injury Hampers Training Camp

Time is ticking fast for the Los Angeles Rams. The 2025 NFL season kicks off in just a month, and the team already faces a major issue – Matthew Stafford’s injury. The veteran quarterback continues to struggle with a lingering back problem that’s forced him out of training camp. This isn’t new. Stafford’s back has been a concern for years. Remember 2018? He played through fractures in his upper spine. In 2022, he suffered a spinal cord contusion, which ended his season. Since then, every update about his back has raised eyebrows.

This offseason, Stafford started building a connection with new star receiver Davante Adams. But here’s the catch. They haven’t had a single full-speed, padded practice together. How can you build chemistry without reps? You can’t. And every missed rep delays their progress. So, what’s going on at camp? Stafford hasn’t practiced at all. No light days or limited throws. And the latest updates from head coach Sean McVay turn out to be even more concerning.

A few days ago at the Rams’ training camp, reporters had asked Sean McVay if Stafford would practice the next day. McVay simply said, “I don’t think so. Week-to-week, probably not.” That’s vague. Fans and analysts want answers. All they got was a shrug. According to the head coach, Matthew Stafford would skip the Rams’ final training camp session at Loyola Marymount. Now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport just reported that Sean McVay has confirmed what most might’ve seen coming.

The latest update on Stafford’s situation has revealed that Stafford will miss the next jog-through as well. The quarterback will also miss the upcoming joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, he’ll work out on his own. Remember the disaster last year when Stafford caught a tipped pass during a joint session with Dallas and stumbled into the end zone? McVay certainly hasn’t forgotten. He doesn’t want a repeat. Instead of practicing with the team, Stafford has been doing solo workouts.

The HC said the QB is “able to do a little bit more,” which sounds encouraging on paper. But it’s still far from full participation. It even sounds like there’s something really concerning that the team is trying to sweep under the rug. So what exactly is Stafford doing?

Sean McVay listed static throwing, treadmill running, light cardio, and core workouts. The goal? Strengthen the area around the injury without causing setbacks. “It’s functional strength work,” he said. “We want to keep progressing without rushing him back.” Still, Stafford’s status for the August 13 practice with the Chargers remains unknown. At this point, can the Rams trust that he’ll be ready by Week 1? That’s less than two weeks away. Can the Rams really afford to “wait and hope”? That’s what it feels like right now. And that’s a big hurdle to overcome now at camp.

Matthew Stafford’s injury shakes up the Rams’ training camp

Let's not forget – the Rams gave Matthew Stafford a fresh two-year, $84 million contract this offseason. That shut down all trade rumors. But it also raised the stakes. If Stafford can't stay on the field, what's the fallback plan at camp? For now, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett are getting extra reps. Sean McVay had recently praised both. "Can't wait to get Matthew back out… but in the meantime, Stetson and Jimmy are doing a really good job," McVay said.

Matthew Stafford has led the Rams' offense since 2021. But this year, things look very different. The team has moved on from key veterans—Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, and Tyler Johnson are all gone. In their place, the Rams brought in Davante Adams, rookie wideout Konata Mumpfield, and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson.

The Rams are rebuilding around Stafford, but what if the foundation isn’t steady? If Stafford can’t stay on the field, what’s the fallback plan? For now, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett are getting extra reps. McVay praised both. “Can’t wait to get Matthew back out… but in the meantime, Stetson and Jimmy are doing a really good job,” he said. Garoppolo, in particular, has impressed. He’s been sharp with Adams and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson.

He won’t give you Stafford’s upside, but remember his 334-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 18 last year? He can steady the ship. Meanwhile, Bennett, who missed last season with a non-football illness, is working with the second team. He’s still a bit of a wildcard. The Rams aren’t sure what they have in him yet.

Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, knows this system. He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions in 16 games. That’s high-level production. He’s also a seasoned pro who doesn’t need every single rep in training camp. Missing a few practices? That’s usually not a problem for someone like him. But the missed practices are piling up. His missing training camp reps also hurt the offense. The chemistry between the quarterback and receivers takes time.

Right now, Stafford’s absence puts all that in jeopardy. Football isn’t just about individual brilliance – it’s about timing, rhythm, and trust. A great pass needs a great route. A big run needs perfect blocking. A sack requires coordination. So, Stafford needs to return in time to save the Rams’ season. Or are we looking at a very expensive gamble that might not pay off? With the season starting in just a few days, the Rams now need to find some serious solutions at camp.