Rams News: Sean McVay Shows No Hesitation With Matthew Stafford After His Latest Roster Move

After a lengthy recovery from back issues, Matthew Stafford had 26 snaps in his first practice, participating in both individual and team drills. The coach praised his performance and said, “he did a really nice job of managing the huddle.” Concerns were still in the air as he said it’s a day-to-day progress. The second day of training offered a clearer picture and a bit more hope. On his second day, Stafford made solid throws and looked more promising.

He is still not his old self, missing a few passes, and some inconsistencies prevail. However, it was his second day back on the practice field after more than a month. And the coach was encouraged by the progress and impressed with how quickly things were improving.

“I thought he looked better than yesterday. I thought it was a step in the right direction,” McVay said. The coach also shared his expectations that Stafford can keep building momentum and said, “We’re going to continue to hope that he’s able to stack days and feel good. That’s what’s happened so far. I thought there was some good rushes that we had where we had to move and manipulate the pocket, activated all parts of the field.“

via Imago

Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell on a gorgeous downfield strike, with Atwell breaking off a crisp route and finding separation just as the quarterback released a perfectly-timed ball into the open field. The veteran signal-caller also found his favorite target, Puka Nacua, multiple times, including what looked like another house call for the dynamic receiver who already took one to the crib during Monday’s session. It is also to be noted that Davante Adams did not take the field due to a scheduled day off.

While Stafford put on a strong performance, he wasn’t quite himself, though he showed promise in reclaiming his best form. He was originally expected to return a week earlier. However, after throwing 68 passes, he needed an additional week to fully recover. The only issue is that the Rams have yet to declare a timeline for Stafford’s return. While he appeared at the training camp last Monday, the spotlight was taken away by Ammortal Chamber. With the quarterback back in action, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett will return to their backup roles this week.

While Stafford tries to find his pace back, the Rams are already on the move to confirm their 53-man roster.

The Rams waived Mario Williams

The Rams are on the move to get their roster sorted as soon as possible. The efforts began with sending edge rusher Keir Thomas on injured reserve. After going undrafted in 2022, the player has been part of the practice squad and the roster. Now, any player placed on injured reserve during training camp is sidelined for the entire season. However, a new rule now permits two players to be designated as exceptions.

The team also went on to waive rookie wide receiver Mario Williams with an injury designation. The undrafted rookie out of Tulane showed some flashes of brilliance in the preseason. He had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. He even had a nice kickoff return that got called back because of a penalty. And this is what made space for another player.

The team brought in the Offensive lineman Mike McAllister. He is not unfamiliar with the Rams. McAllister spent his 2023 as well as 2024 on the Rams’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State. However, he is yet to make an appearance in a regular-season game. The Rams have almost a week to do final cuts before declaring their final roster. Moreover, the team finds a new hope in Stafford, who seems to be taking long strides each day.