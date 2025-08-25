Rams News: Stetson Bennett Gains Advantage After Sean McVay Waives 10 Players

Stetson Bennett continues to turn heads in Los Angeles. This preseason, he led them to a perfect 2-0 record before heading to the bench. Bennett is also coming off the best performance of his NFL career against the Chargers last weekend when he completed 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. So, despite being underestimated by many, he keeps showing why the Rams can’t ignore him for quarterback depth.

Meanwhile, the spotlight isn’t on Bennett for taking over as a starter just yet. For now, Matthew Stafford remains untouchable atop the Rams depth chart. However, Bennett’s stellar preseason performances are sparking some chatter in the QB room. “His numbers look good, are we just going to ignore that because we’re going to lean on Jimmy Gs experience?” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shared via dawgnation.com. “What if this brother is balling during the preseason and he can ride that momentum into the first part of the season?” Clearly, the Rams have a decision to make about who backs up their veteran starters, and Bennett is forcing the conversation.

But now, Bennett’s case strengthened after Sean McVay made a decisive roster move, waiving 10 players and released inside linebacker Tony Fields II. Former NFL Network analyst Andrew Siciliano highlighted quarterback Dresser Winn as one of 11 roster adjustments from the Rams. Winn had taken the QB1 role against the Cleveland Browns, but McVay opted to keep him active throughout the afternoon before making the cut. This left Bennett with a clearer path to showcase his skills and earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Interestingly, Winn did put up respectable numbers before the move, completing 15-of-23 passes for 190 yards. He even found Drake Stoops on a short 1-yard touchdown throw late in the second quarter. The 26-year-old has been around the Rams before—undrafted in 2023, waived on Aug. 29 ahead of the 53-man roster cut, and returning in November to the practice squad. His experience gave him a brief spotlight, but the roster shake-up shifted attention toward Bennett.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 14, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, Winn’s history with the Rams and the Memphis Showboats in the UFL shows he’s no stranger to bouncing between teams. He reappeared in L.A. in June 2025, but with Stafford resuming practice after back issues and Jimmy Garoppolo firmly locked in, the starting spots are secure. Meanwhile, Bennett’s strong preseason play has made a compelling case that he deserves to stay in the mix.

Stetson Bennett pushes for the backup role

Entering Rams training camp, Stetson Bennett was firmly third on the depth chart. However, with Matthew Stafford recovering from lingering back issues, the Rams gave Bennett more reps and more chances to run the offense. Over the past month, he’s shown some of the best football of his career, threading passes, reading defenses smartly, and making plays that force coaches and fans alike to take notice. His growth in practice has sparked chatter in L.A., especially with fans in the City of Angels watching closely from SoFi Stadium.

Meanwhile, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo has traditionally held the backup spot, offering experience and stability. But Bennett’s recent resurgence is making some question that hierarchy. Garoppolo did play well throughout camp, no doubt, but Bennett is young, sharp, and improving every time he touches the field. In contrast, Garoppolo is getting older, and his contract expires at the end of this season, which adds another layer to the Rams’ QB decisions.

For many, the smart move for the Rams may be to elevate Bennett as Stafford’s backup. Doing so would not only reward the Georgia product for his preseason excellence but also help prepare him for a future where he could inherit the starting role. The Rams could balance experience and youth, giving Bennett a chance to grow while still relying on Stafford and Garoppolo this season. Fans in L.A. and across the Rams fandom are now eager to see if Bennett’s play earns him that trust.