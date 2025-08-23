Rams News: Stetson Bennett Left Fighting for Spot as Sean McVay Locks Only Two QBs in 40-Man Plan

With Matthew Stafford missing extended time in camp, Stetson Bennett stepped into the gap and took every rep he could grab. He wasn’t just a spectator anymore—he was running plays, leading drives, and even getting tested in joint practices. Despite this effort, he finds himself on the bubble to ensure his spot on the roster.

As per SI’s Brock Vierra, “He looked better than Jimmy Garoppolo throwing balls against air during the first few days of camp and that translated into throwing completion after completion during team sessions.” That’s saying a lot, especially given how limited Bennett’s time was in OTAs. The 27-year-old quarterback made the most of the opportunity.

Bennett cut down turnovers, stayed calm in the pocket, and delivered strikes into tight windows—something many doubted he could do. On top of that, he’s unbeaten as a preseason starter, sitting at 4-0 and 2-0 this year. However, Sean McVay’s 40-man lock list includes only two quarterbacks: Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo. That leaves Bennett fighting for survival in a crowded room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the flip side, those 40 players don’t have to sweat the cutdowns. They’re guaranteed a spot on the Rams’ 53-man roster when it gets finalized. Six others are almost locked, giving the staff little doubt about where they stand heading into August 26. For them, it’s business as usual.

But then again, the real drama lies in the numbers game. With only seven roster spots left for more than 40 players, Bennett’s case becomes complicated. Needless to say, it won’t be easy for him to crack that final list. However, McVay just might have a plan in his back pocket for the former Georgia Bulldog.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Sean McVay maps out Stetson Bennett’s role with Rams

Stetson Bennett isn’t losing sleep over his uncertain role with the Rams. “I just feel more comfortable,” said Bennett. “Feel more comfortable with the guys. Feels more fun, more fun to compete. Obviously, get more reps, so it’s been cool.” That calm but confident tone echoes what fans in the Rams House once loved about him at Georgia—poise, leadership, and that late-game edge. He’s walking around practice now like a guy who knows he belongs.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

However, with Matthew Stafford back under center, some worried Bennett’s growth could stall as the team doubles down on its win-now mode. That fear doesn’t sit with the Rams’ offensive staff. When SI’s Brock Vierra asked offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur how they planned to balance Stafford’s return with Bennett’s progress, he didn’t hesitate to clear the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As LaFleur explained, “That’s two different levels. It’s really not Matthew getting back into the offense; it’s just Matthew playing football again. The offense he can do in his sleep. There are little nuances, but he’s so smart that stuff just picks up right away for him. Stetson is in a whole different world. He’s not going with the starters. He’s still going to be able to get his opportunities on the practice field with the twos or with the threes. I think he’s strung together two really good preseason games. Perfect? By no means, but he’s played well, and he’s shown that he belongs in this league. He’ll just continue to develop and work every single day.” Undoubtedly, a fit Stafford will always be the Bills’ priority. However, they are showing belief in Bennett as well. He is there in their scheme.

So the plan is clear. If Bennett maintains his strong performance, it wouldn’t be shocking if he makes his NFL debut this year.