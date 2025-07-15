Rams News: 22-Year-Old TE’s Deal Means More Than Business for Les Snead

So far, Les Snead’s offseason checklist has been pretty spotless. Back in May, most of the Los Angeles Rams’ rookie class inked their deals without much drama. But one name—second-round pick Terrance Ferguson—lingered a little longer on the list. While Jarquez Hunter and the team got things squared away by the end of the month, Ferguson was the lone man left standing. And with the calendar ticking toward training camp, it’s clear this one’s not just about paperwork.

Now, here’s where it gets complicated. Out of 30 second-rounders across the league holding out for fully guaranteed contracts, a handful are already pushing the limit with what looks like training camp holdouts. Ferguson’s name could be one of them. And that’s not ideal for a rookie tight end walking into Sean McVay’s offense. Especially not when the position already demands a steep learning curve. A delay in showing up could easily put Ferguson behind the 8-ball when it comes to carving out a meaningful role on Sundays.

That’s why this deal feels deeper than just business. Rams Digest’s Joshua Finehirsh hit the nail on the head, saying, “If Ferguson holds out I would understand why but at the same time it is important that the Rams can get this deal done quite soon. For both sides—for the Rams and for Ferguson—for the Rams so they have Ferguson in the building and it makes them look like a really good and well-run organization.” And he’s not wrong. Because how this situation unfolds could say a lot about how Snead runs the ship in Hollywood.

However, this situation isn’t new. Only two of this year’s second-rounders—Jayden Higgins and Carson Schwesinger—have signed so far. Because they received fully guaranteed deals. Something that the Rams could do soon as well. As Finehirsh added, “Which they already are, but it makes it look even better for them, and for Ferguson, it’s good for him to get those reps in training camp.” With the Hall of Fame Game on deck and early camps underway, Snead and the Rams need to decide quickly.

At the same time, Ferguson’s upside makes him too valuable to keep on the sidelines. The 22-year-old turned heads at the Senior Bowl and lit up the combine with a 4.63-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical—both tops among tight ends. His college numbers at Oregon? All-time leader in receptions (134) and touchdowns (16) for a TE, and tied the school’s single-season record with 43 grabs in 2024.

So now the question is—could Ferguson be the Rams’ starter by the time the Bye Week rolls around?

Les Snead’s Rams might be eyeing a TE change sooner than expected

Tyler Higbee still holds the title of TE1 inside SoFi Stadium. But things are starting to shift—and fast. On a recent episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Claudette Montana threw out a bold but fair question: Could Terrance Ferguson leapfrog the vet and become the Rams’ starter by the Bye Week? Sitting beside her, long-time NFL insider Hondo Carpenter didn’t hesitate to weigh in.

Right away, Carpenter gave the rookie his stamp of approval. “Boy, I think this guy has a shot,” he said. And the reason wasn’t just about stats or speed. He emphasized something few rookies excel at—the work without the ball. It’s the kind of praise that doesn’t show up in fantasy numbers, but matters deeply in McVay’s system.

Carpenter even brought up a moment from his chat with legendary coach Don Shula. Years back, Shula had told him that while anyone can catch the ball, the real stars understand how to affect the game without it. That’s where Ferguson stands out. He doesn’t just run routes—he creates plays even when he’s not the primary option. And that, according to Carpenter, separates the good from the great.

Ferguson also has something else going for him: the mindset. “He has that ‘it factor’,” Carpenter said, pointing out that the rookie isn’t just built to play—he wants it. Unlike those who rely only on raw talent, Ferguson brings the intangibles, the drive, and the maturity to grow into a cornerstone piece.

Now, considering that Les Snead used a second-round pick—No. 46 overall—on him, it’s clear the front office sees him as more than just depth. If anything, the question isn’t if Ferguson takes over as starter—it’s more like when.