As the NFL regular season countdown hits its final stretch, roster cut deadlines loom large, Sean McVay wasted no time trimming the fat. Teams are ruthless now; no patience for roster holdouts or slow healers. The Rams just waved goodbye to 11 players, including tight end McCallan Castles and quarterback Dresser Winn, with no possibility of a recall. That list also features defensive stalwarts like Malik Dixon-Williams and Decarius Hawthorne. Plus offensive line depth in Ben Dooley and John Leglue, center Mike McAllister, outside linebacker Josh Pearcy, defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry, and offensive tackle Trey Wedig. The message? Only the fittest and freshest make the cut.

But the surprising headline here is the termination of a vested veteran contract – linebacker Tony Fields II. This move is significant because vested veterans usually have roster protections. The Rams clearly mean business heading into the season. It’s all about sharpening the squad.

Meanwhile, the other elephant in the room – n mcvay– is finally breaking his radio silence after nearly two and a half months off from media events due to a pesky back injury. His first press conference since June was peppered with a perfect Stafford-style joke: “You guys all want to talk about this paper cut I got last night opening some mail? That’s what I figured. Fire away.” When a reporter actually did ask about it, Stafford deadpanned, “Oh good. Yeah, we glued it up. It felt great. Spun it around pretty good. Thanks for asking.”

But Stafford didn’t dodge the big questions. He opened up about his back, saying he managed to practice four days in a row this week, which is a good sign. His humor stayed intact despite the frustration of the injury, offering hope that he’s gearing up just in time for Week 1.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!