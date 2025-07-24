Rams Puka Nacua Drops Surprising 5 Words After Meeting WWE Royalty Charlotte Flair at ESPY

The Rams have begun their training camp at Loyola Marymount University with an electrifying WR who has recently been making the headlines beyond the turf. He is entering Year 3 with high expectations after nearly posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Had injuries not slowed him down, he was on the trajectory for being a franchise WR with 184 receptions for 2,476 yards and 10 touchdowns already on his resume. Just a week after a viral pregnancy reveal with his ex-girlfriend Rams’ Puka Nacua has once again made the headlines, this time with the star-studded WWE champion Charlotte Flair by his side as he attended the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards 2025.

The ESPY Awards took place on July 16, honoring standout performances in the world of sports. The night brought out big names from across leagues, including Russell Wilson, QB Matthew Stafford, and Lamar Jackson. As glitz and legacy collided, the red carpet lit up with stars from all over. Among those in attendance was Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is quickly rising as one of the league’s brightest names.

Nacua met WWE legend Charlotte Flair during the event. Flair posted the photo in an Instagram carousel with the caption, “Dear Diary.” She wore a glittering co-ord set with shimmering heels and matching jewelry, letting her blonde hair flow naturally. The moment captured the lightness of the night. Flair is among the most decorated athletes in WWE history, holding 14 women’s titles across SmackDown, Raw, and NXT. The two smiled for the cameras, clearly enjoying the celebratory mood of the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nacua reshared the photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “Meeting the stars at ESPYs.” He was seen interacting with other athletes, looking sharp in a tan suit, a polka-dotted tie, and darker brown shoes. The air was charged with recognition and star power as the crowd celebrated the year’s best.

AD

In the Best Play category, the winner was Saquon Barkley’s gravity-defying hurdle. The crowd buzzed in agreement as teammate Jordan Mailata accepted Barkley’s award. Eagles HC Nick Siranni was also spotted among this year’s attendees.

Nacua, known for his humble fan energy, approaches everyone with a wide-eyed excitement. He continues to show this same joy as Rams training camp begins. Speaking on working with Davante Adams, he said, “The ability to learn from another all-time great has been — I feel like I’m stealing — I’m like a kid in the candy store.” For Nacua, the locker room dynamics are the ultimate win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Puka Nacua fanboys over Devante Adams

The Los Angeles Rams enter training camp with confidence after closing last season as NFC West champions. They turned around a rough 1-4 start to finish 10-7 and even won a playoff game before falling to the Eagles in the Divisional Round. Speaking on The Insider, Puka Nacua shared his outlook. “My body feels fantastic. I can’t wait to see the guys. I just want to see Matthew Stafford spin it,” he said.

After making the tough call to release Cooper Kupp, now with the Seahawks, the team replaced his firepower with Davante Adams. The move reshaped L.A.’s wide receiver unit and gave the offense a needed lift after ranking just 20th in scoring last season. Adams’ arrival also created a smooth transition from one All-Pro to another, giving Nacua, now 24, the chance to sharpen his skills under elite mentorship.

Nacua has embraced Adams’s presence with maturity and openness. “I’ve asked Davante to lead our position group drills,” he said. “There was respect from him coming in, saying, ‘I don’t want to push you out of the way, or to try to take your spot,’ or that I should be up there No. 1, but it’s something (where) I have a huge amount of respect for his game, and I’m blessed to be around people like Coop, and to have Davante come in.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There is also a clear personal reason behind Nacua’s request. “When I was in the front, I’m trying to sprint as fast as I can so I can turn around and watch him. So I was like, ‘Hey, I think it would make my job a little easier if you go first,’” Nacua joked. His mix of competitiveness and admiration sets the tone after giving fans a health update.

Head coach Sean McVay returns for his ninth season at just 39 years old, leading a roster packed with experience. With Adams now lined up next to Nacua and Stafford under center, the Rams are once again drawing buzz as legitimate Super Bowl contenders as long as they avoid another injury crisis.