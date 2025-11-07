Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Announces New Family Member Just After Welcoming ‘Baby Stafford’

It has been a season of joy for the Stafford family. The family was already on cloud 9 just weeks after welcoming “Baby Stafford” when Kelly Stafford surprised fans with yet another heartwarming update. The couple surprised fans with the arrival of a brand-new family member.

Kelly and Matthew surprised many with their announcement. It was not another child this time. The Staffords just added a furry friend to their growing family, melting hearts across social media. As revealed by Kelly through her Instagram story, the Staffords welcomed their second dog, Lucy, a golden retriever.

“New family member,” Kelly Stafford’s Instagram story read.

Imago CC: Kelly Stafford Instagram Story

Lucy will be their second dog after the Stafford family brought home George Jack Jack Stafford in December 2023. These dogs have been important members of their family, as the Staffords lost their 13-year-old pet, Marley, in April 2022. This death devastated the Staffords, as Kelly shared a lengthy Instagram post about how Marley supported her and the family through difficult times. Later, the couple had struggled to conceive as well.

In time, their experience with infertility and their commitment to helping others facing the same struggle became a powerful source of hope. Their son’s name itself stands as a tribute to that mission, inspired by a recent success story from the Brilora Stafford IVF Grant, a program founded by Kelly and Matthew to provide financial assistance for couples seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

Adding to the joy in the air, the Los Angeles Rams have also achieved remarkable success through the 2025 NFL season. Despite losing key offensive and defensive pieces in Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, the Rams have emerged as a Super Bowl contender thanks to Matthew Stafford’s brilliance.

Is Matthew Stafford a favorite to win MVP?

With the 2025-26 season at the halfway mark, Sports Illustrated revealed its mid-season awards, which are based on a poll of NFL GMs, VPs, and personnel directors. The 42-member panel’s vote named Matthew Stafford the mid-season MVP. With the former Detroit Lions star leading the offense, the LA Rams are second in the NFC West division with a 6-2 record, tied with the first-placed Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, many analysts and insiders have been impressed by the performances he’s put in thus far.

“I know everyone shifts week to week on the MVP race, but Matthew Stafford has my first place vote nine weeks in.” NFL analyst Peter Schrager recently tweeted.

And the numbers don’t lie, as Matthew Stafford has recorded 2,147 yards while leading the league with 21 TDs. Further, the 37-year-old has a 113.2 rating against a challenging schedule with opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens in successive games.

Subsequently, Stafford has also helped his offensive weapons, like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, achieve astronomical numbers. Adams has already racked up 278 yards with six TDs in the last five games, while Nacua is averaging over 11.7 yards per reception. With this form, Matthew Stafford could possibly take the Rams to the Super Bowl and recreate a championship-winning finish from the 2021-22 season.