Rams Report: Matthew Stafford’s Season Irrelevant in Sean McVay’s Pursuit of Arch Manning

Is Arch Manning the Shedeur Sanders of the 2026 NFL Draft? Or 2027? Whenever he declares, one thing’s clear – the Manning name alone has scouts and analysts playing matchmaker a year early. Like Shedeur, Arch hasn’t taken a single NFL snap, but the buzz around him grows louder by the day. Thanks to his uncles Peyton and Eli, the Texas Longhorns QB carries a legacy before he’s even thrown a pass on Sundays. Reporters already whisper about landing spots, projecting fits as if he’s a free agent tomorrow.

But here’s the twist: One team might be playing the long game. And it’s not just about waiting for Arch – it’s about rewriting their future, no matter what their veteran QB does this season. That team? The Los Angeles Rams. While most franchises would ride their Super Bowl-winning QB until the wheels fall off, Sean McVay appears to be working on a different timeline entirely. And the Rams aren’t even waiting around to see how Matthew Stafford‘s 2025 shakes out. During a recent appearance on the Locked On Rams podcast host Travis Rodgers revealed, Los Angeles already has their eyes locked on a bigger prize. “The big takeaway here is that the Rams would be willing to make a play on [Arch] Manning even if Matthew Stafford has a good season in 2025 and is here for 2026,” Rodgers revealed. “They’re thinking long term.”

The Rams are eyeing the same patient approach that transformed Patrick Mahomes. Letting a franchise QB develop behind a seasoned starter. Remember 2017? The Chiefs shocked everyone by drafting Patrick Mahomes despite having a reliable starter, Alex Smith, coming off a 91.2 passer rating season. They let the raw but gifted Texas Tech QB marinate for a year, learning NFL speed without NFL punishment. The result? A Super Bowl dynasty was born. As Travis Rodgers put it: “You kind of think of Patrick Mahomes with Alex Smith… Matthew Stafford is way better than Alex Smith. But the point is you can put a guy on ice, let him learn, then launch your next era.“

via Imago

But here’s what makes this different: Manning isn’t just any prospect. The Texas phenom just torched UTSA for 5 touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) in his first real college showcase, flashing the arm talent and wheels that have scouts comparing him to Josh Allen with better athleticism. Now, he gets his ultimate test—opening 2024 against defending champs Ohio State in a revenge game for Texas.

But pulling off this dream scenario won’t be easy. Because landing Arch Manning might require the Rams to pull off their boldest trade yet.

Arch Manning’s draft path can pose a major challenge for Sean McVay

The Rams might be fully committed to Arch Manning, but pulling off this move won’t be easy – and they won’t be the only ones vying for him. As Travis Rodgers stated: “The question is: do the Rams have the ability to get to where they would need to get to draft him? I know they have two first-round picks. Maybe Atlanta turns into a relatively high pick. So you package that with your pick, and you move up a few slots. But whoever ultimately probably has that first pick, you better hope they don’t need a quarterback.”

And that’s the problem. If a QB-needy team like the Saints – desperate to bring Manning back to his hometown where his grandfather Archie once starred – lands the top pick, they won’t trade it. The same goes for Jacksonville if Trevor Lawrence stumbles again, or Cleveland if they crash (though Manning might pull an Eli and refuse to go there). The Rams could offer both their 2026 first-rounders, their own and Atlanta’s. But as Travis warned, “It would be very expensive. The Rams would have to throw in a whole bunch of things to get it done.”

via Imago

Then there’s the Manning factor. This family plays chess while everyone else plays checkers. Remember Eli forcing his way to New York? Rodgers nailed it: “Unless your name is Manning—and the Mannings know how to manipulate the system a little bit to kind of get where you want.” If Arch decides he’d rather sit behind Tyler Shough in New Orleans than Stafford in L.A., the Rams might be out of luck no matter what they offer.

So yes, McVay wants Manning. Yes, they’re planning like Stafford’s 2025 doesn’t matter. But between the draft math and the Manning mystique? This dream scenario could turn into a bidding war – or a flat-out rejection.