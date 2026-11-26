In what is turning out to be an exciting matchup, there were some unfortunate exits for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. The latter have lost talented WR Christian Watson, thanks to a rough hit by Rams safety Kamren Kinchens.

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According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport’s update on X, Rams safety Kamren Kinchens was ejected, after his hit on Watson led to Watson suffering a concussion.

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The infraction came late in the second quarter. The footage shows Kinchens leaving his feet before colliding harshly with Watson’s head and neck area. The safety was charging at Watson with a lot of speed, and the brutal helmet-to-helmet hit knocked the Packers receiver down.

Although Kinchens was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness, the Packers did not get an automatic first down since WR Matthew Golden was flagged for offensive pass interference on the same play, which offset the penalty. However, the play was reviewed, and Kinchens was disqualified for a flagrant act.

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During the broadcast, rules analyst Terry McAulay mentioned that he had spoken to NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson in New York about what prompted the disqualification.

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“He [Anderson] said the defender leaves his feet, he launches, and makes forcible contact to the head and neck area using his helmet to the opponent,” McAulay said. “The final decision-maker is the executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, and he determined this was flagrant and that No. 5 should be disqualified.”

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Safety Jaylen McCollough entered the field in the second half of the game. Since the NFL’s disqualifications for unnecessary roughness apply only to the current game, Kinchens is expected to be eligible to play again next week. However, he will likely have to pay a mandatory fine. If the league finds the hit too outrageous, it might subject the Rams safety to a longer suspension period.

After taking the illegal hit, Watson stayed down for some time after the hit before slowly getting up and walking to the locker room without help to get evaluated. It was later reported that Watson has been ruled out and will not be returning to the game.

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This is the second time Watson has taken a harsh hit this season. He broke a rib and spat up blood after getting injured in the Carolina Panthers game in October. He had to be sent to the hospital, but was able to return to the game after getting checked. He is a pivotal player in the Green Bay offense, leading the wide receiver room entering the Rams game.

The Packers confirmed that Watson has suffered a concussion, and the receiver will enter the league-mandated protocol, which includes a five-step return process. It is still unclear how severe the concussion was, so there is no fixed timeline yet for his return, which may spell trouble for Green Bay’s offense in upcoming games.

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For the remainder of this week’s game, Golden took over a bulk of Watson’s duties, becoming the primary target for Packer quarterback Jordan Love. In the end, the game ended with a 26-13 win for the Rams.