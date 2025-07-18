Rams Scramble as $11M Domino Effect From Texans’ GM Call Hits Sean McVay’s Desk

The countdown to NFL training camps is on. Front offices across the league are racing to finalize rookie deals amid the chaos. But this year, something unusual is happening – second-round picks aren’t signing as quickly as they usually do. For instance, Jerry Jones just signed second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku for a 4-year, $10.1M contract. No doubt, teams are hitting unexpected roadblocks in negotiations, and no one saw this coming. Over in San Francisco, there’s been movement on a key rookie contract that’s got everyone talking. Meanwhile, the Chargers are dealing with a holdout situation that’s putting pressure on their front office. The entire NFL is grappling with the ripple effects. And now Sean McVay‘s Rams find themselves in the middle of a growing storm.

What started as a routine contract season has turned into a high-stakes game of dominoes, all because of one team’s unexpected decision. And as the clock ticks down to camp, McVay’s desk just got a whole lot more complicated. Here’s why: When the Houston Texans drafted receiver Jayden Higgins at No. 34 and handed him a fully guaranteed $11.7 million contract, they didn’t just reward their rookie – they broke the NFL’s unspoken rules. Now, every second-round pick demands Higgins-level money, leaving teams like the Rams scrambling to handle the financial fallout.

As D-Mac revealed on the Locked On Rams Podcast: “We got the Cleveland Browns with Carson Schwessinger, the Houston Texans with Jaden Higgins. That made every second-rounder hold out a little bit for a guaranteed deal too… Higgins got one with the Texans. Schwesinger, former Bruin, got one with the Cleveland Browns.”

Now the Rams face their standoff with TE Terrance Ferguson, their second-round pick, who’s watching these deals closely. With San Francisco guaranteeing Alfred Collins (No. 43) $9 million guaranteed, Ferguson’s agents now have fresh leverage in negotiations. “Now that Collins has signed that deal that isn’t fully guaranteed, well, now the rest of the second-rounders that don’t have that, they’ll ultimately probably do the same thing,” D-Mac explained.

“Ferguson was drafted by the Rams three spots after Collins… He might not get to 88%. But he’ll probably get something that could be more than the same slot last year.” With training camp days away, McVay must decide: Pay up to keep his rookie happy, or risk becoming the next team with a contract holdout.

Sean McVay stuck in Houston’s rookie ripple effect?

Sean McVay should be obsessing over route trees and blocking schemes this time of year. Instead, the Rams HC is watching his front office navigate a contract crisis they didn’t create. While the Rams’ coach typically focuses on playbooks and personnel packages, he’s suddenly found himself in the middle of a financial standoff he never saw coming – all because Houston got creative with their checkbook.

The real sting of Higgins’ deal isn’t just the $11.7 million guarantee. It’s how the Texans’ front office made it look easy. While most teams drag out second-round negotiations, Houston’s Nick Caserio essentially handed Higgins a first-round contract with a bow on top. Now every unsigned rookie has the same question: ‘If they got it, why can’t I?‘

Across league offices, you can practically hear the groans. The Chargers caved first with Tre Harris, and the Lions followed suit with Tate Ratledge. Each concession makes Sean McVay’s position tougher as Ferguson’s agents watch the market shift daily. What makes this particularly awkward for the Rams? They’ve built their reputation on being player-friendly – the kind of organization that treats rookies right. But with training camp looming on July 22nd, McVay now faces an impossible choice: reward Ferguson’s patience with extra guarantees or risk looking like the bad guys in a league where perception matters almost as much as performance.

The clock’s ticking louder in Los Angeles than anywhere else. While other teams can justify holding firm by pointing to their established systems, the Rams’ ‘we take care of our own‘ philosophy might have painted them into a corner. Every hour that passes without Ferguson’s signature makes Houston’s decision look more brilliant – and Rams’ predicament more precarious.