“Really Didn’t Want to Come”: Ty Simpson Reveals Feelings on NFLPA Rookie Premiere After Sparking Unexpected Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Ty Simpson admits that he didn't want to attend the NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The Rams shocked many by drafting Simpson at No. 13 in the first round

The Rams forced to remove all the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photos from social media

Despite the NFLPA Rookie Premiere being a learning experience for all the rookies drafted, the Los Angeles Rams newly drafted quarterback Ty Simpson’s initial thoughts about joining were completely different. During the event, he even met several NFL legends like Tom Brady and shared how moving to Los Angeles was a culture shock for him. Nonetheless, during an exclusive sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated at the same event, he revealed that none of it would have happened if he had gone with his original plans.

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“Full disclosure, I really didn’t want to come,” said Ty Simpson to Sports Illustrated. “But then after I came and got to experience everything, I feel like it’s a really, really cool experience.”

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Things would have been a lot different for the quarterback had he not attended the event. First and foremost, one of the biggest things that he learned was how to create his brand. Most NFL players earn a passive income from endorsements outside their playing field. So, brand endorsements signed early in his NFL career can help him grow his net worth, considering he left a massive $6.5 NIL offer from the Miami Hurricanes to join the NFL.

Imago University of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson holds his new jersey after being picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423915 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Besides, the rookie quarterback would have also missed the chance to bring home a brand new Xbox Console as all the participants received it as an incentive for signing over hundreds, if not thousands, of rookie cards. Despite saying that he was almost on the verge of suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome after signing so many cards, Ty performed his duties and grabbed the console, as he loves to play video games and get things off his mind.

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Despite L.A. being his new home, the rookie is finding it a bit hard to adapt to his new life. He can certainly spend some time playing “Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Battlefield (his favorite games)” to feel a little better, as house hunting and looking for a new car in the city may have been tiresome since he has no clue where to begin. Simpson grew up in Martin, Tennessee, and went to college in Alabama. During his interview with SI, he also mentioned that he spent his childhood fishing and hunting, and identified himself as a redneck.

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“I’m a kid from rural west Tennessee, in Martin, who grew up on just hunting and fishing, wearing boots and jeans, and then coming to L.A., having a different lifestyle. Also, I went to Alabama, which is about as redneck as it gets, and then coming to L.A. was like a culture shock. I feel like I’m fitting in pretty good, but I still believe that I’m a redneck in L.A.,” Simpson told Sports Illustrated.

While attending the event certainly seemed to be a hit for him, the Rams, particularly he and rookie tight end Max Klare, unknowingly became part of a controversy.

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The Los Angeles Rams were part of a huge controversy at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere

At the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, all the rookies present were seen wearing their new team jerseys, except for the Rams. Fanatics unveiled Simpson and rookie tight end Max Klare in the team’s old jersey. For a broader context, the Rams were one of the many teams to change their uniforms this offseason, as they were reportedly removing the gradients from the numbers on their home set.

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But unfortunately, the rookies walked out wearing the team’s old jersey, prompting the Rams to post zero pictures from the event on their social media. Additionally, the franchise also released a statement, allegedly claiming that it was not their fault.

“We have nothing to do with the Rookie Premiere; it is run by the NFL and Fanatics who have the new uniforms,” a Los Angeles Rams representative reached out to Ian (Rams Up Podcast) and said. “We are trying to understand why, but we are not involved in any way!”

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The fans were eager to see the rookies in their new Rams jerseys, especially considering that the Ravens, the Titans, the Commanders, and the Falcons were all in their new jerseys. While they did see him in the team’s new jersey during the draft night and his introductory press conference, it was with the generic #1 and not his jersey number.

Of course, they will have plenty of chances to see him wearing the jersey, but somewhere, the fans were left feeling robbed of that first glance.