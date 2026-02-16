Rams Reportedly Identify Matthew Stafford’s Replacement After QB Makes Decision on Retirement

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 walks off the field after the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110143

Even after Matthew Stafford announced his decision on his retirement, the Los Angeles Rams know that they can’t relax. Clearly, the Rams appear to be gearing up for the next chapter. They’ll be looking to keep a proven replacement ready if the retirement conversation heats up again, and that answer may lie on the college side of football.

“𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The Rams are big fans of Alabama star QB Ty Simpson, per @LRiddickESPN,” said Dov Kleiman on X. “I know personally [the Rams] like Ty Simpson. When you look at his skillset and you think about his makeup, that’s exactly what they’re looking for.” The Rams need a QB for the future 👀”

On NFL Draft Daily, analyst Louis Riddick said he knows “personally” that the Rams like Simpson and his skill set. The shifting draft dynamics back that up. The 2026 NFL Draft isn’t exactly stacked with quarterback talent. With Dante Moore heading back to Oregon and Trinidad Chambliss returning to Ole Miss, Simpson’s stock only seems to be rising.

Stafford’s decision to stay on for the 2026 season leads to many possibilities now. It’s not just one report, though. Many analysts believe that the Rams are looking at Simpson as a possible replacement, including ESPN’s Aaron Schatz.

“The Rams will trade up in the draft for a quarterback,” according to Schatz. “They need a young talent for when Stafford is ready to hang ’em up, whether that’s this offseason or in a few years. What better time to plan for the future than when they have two first-round picks?”

With quarterback-needy teams stacked ahead of them, the Rams may be fighting the board as much as the clock. Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick recently labeled Simpson a classic boom-or-bust prospect, ranking him as the clear QB2 in the class behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. With no top-ten picks, the Los Angeles Rams sit in a tricky spot.

The Rams hold the 13th and 29th overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Simpson remains available, they can take a chance on a rookie quarterback. So far, top prospect Fernando Mendoza is projected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders (first overall pick), which would leave the Rams are looking at other prospects, such as LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier or Alabama’s Ty Simpson.

If the Rams do end up with Simpson, he will have a great opportunity to learn from Stafford under coach Sean McVay.

Matthew Stafford led the league in 2025 with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. On top of that, he threw just eight interceptions all year. He was named the 2026 MVP and wrapped up his acceptance speech by announcing he’d be back with the Rams for the 2026 season.

Needless to say, if the Rams draft Simpson, they’d have an MVP-caliber veteran and a talented rookie quarterback who made waves during his collegiate career. Both players proved themselves in 2025, with Simpson having his best season yet for Alabama as a starter this year.

Ty Simpson’s Alabama journey before his NFL leap

Ahead of 2025, Ty Simpson reportedly had offers from other programs like Miami, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. Not having started any games, he could have switched, but the young QB stayed put at Alabama, and it paid off.

The quarterback has been widely praised for how calmly he moves in the pocket and how quickly he processes defenses. This is why many believe he would be one of the best in the coming years. He also made serious noise in 2025, breaking out as a full-time starter with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. His best yardage until then was 179.

His football journey started in Martin, Tennessee, where he was born on Dec. 21, 2002. During his high school days at Westview High School, he turned potential into real production.

He received the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year award after passing for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also had 862 yards and 11 scores on the ground, leading Westview to a 2A state championship.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama Nov 4, 2023 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 stretches before a game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tuscaloosa Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxCosbyxJr.x 20231104_gma_wv4_0440

Alabama provided the five-star prospect with a long-term plan, and Simpson committed to it. From 2022 to 2024, he mostly played as a backup, learning and waiting for his turn. Then came 2025, and finally, it was his time. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2025 after delivering an impressive breakout season.

In the process, he made history. He completed 17 passes in a row against ULM, broke Alabama’s single-game record for consecutive completions, and also broke the SEC record for the most completions in a game without an incompletion.

With his historic season, Simpson announced his entry into the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the beginning of his pursuit of the next great thing in his career.