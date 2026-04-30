Rams Reportedly Targeted Two Quality Receivers For Matthew Stafford Before Drafting Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL world after drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. The NFC West powerhouse arrived in Pittsburgh without any major roster needs and hence was expected to select an offensive weapon to bolster QB1 Matthew Stafford’s arsenal and push for the Lombardi Trophy. However, the LA front office opted for Simpson, but this decision came after the franchise contemplated two quality receivers before moving in a different direction.

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“The Rams did consider players at potential impact positions,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote. “They looked into USC’s Makai Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver. They examined Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, who posted the fastest 40 time of any tight end since at least 2003.”

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Although GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay would have taken a skill-position player had they not drafted Simpson, they found it “difficult to see either rookie providing an immediate impact” as the team already had immense quality options at wide receiver and tight end. The Rams boast one of, if not the best, wide receiving duos in the league, comprising Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Nacua recorded a league-leading 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games, while Adams finished with 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns in two fewer games. Similarly, at the tight end position, LA has the likes of Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Terrance Ferguson, who performed well last year and combined for 1,128 receiving yards and a league-leading 17 receiving touchdowns, per StatMuse.

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With this abundance of talent in both positions, drafting either Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq or Makai Lemon of USC wouldn’t have made sense, as any incoming player would have struggled to get the ball and hence could have stunted their development in the league. Hence, the Rams drafted Ty Simpson, the second-best signal-caller in the 2026 class after recording 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

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And this decision to select Crimson Tide star wasn’t a rushed one, as the Rams were eyeing to select him with the 29th overall pick, which they traded away to the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade for All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie earlier in the offseason, as per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Furthermore, Simpson, despite the criticism about his selection, ended up as college football’s top passer on play action last season, according to Pro Football Focus, something the Rams would maximize, as they are coming off a season leading the league in play-action passes to produce the league’s No. 1 scoring offense.

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Hence, it’s clear that Ty Simpson will be Matthew Stafford’s successor in the coming years. However, that transition is expected to take some time, with head coach McVay confirming that Stafford’s future with the team will be decided by him after his continued success for the team.

“Whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew’s successor, will be on Matthew’s terms,” McVay said, per The Athletic.

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With that said, ahead of the recently concluded draft, the LA front office and Stafford have been nearing an extension to continue the franchise’s championship window and build a new dynasty in the league.

Rams make “significant progress” on Matthew Stafford’s extension

Despite drafting Ty Simpson, the Rams front office has made “significant progress” regarding an extension for QB1 Matthew Stafford. The 2009 first overall pick is coming off a season where he led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns.

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Hence, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed both parties are “deep in discussions on a contract extension that will take care of him for next season and beyond, and they do believe there’s a real chance he plays after 2026.”

For the 2026 season, Stafford is expected to earn approximately $40 million in base guaranteed salary, a figure that vests on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, under his current renegotiated deal.

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Now, with the Rams hoping to add another Lombardi Trophy, the LA faithful will hope that the franchise can extend Stafford and also develop Simpson to ensure a dynastic reign over the league in the next few years.