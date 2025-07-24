Respect Floods In for Puka Nacua as He Embraces Healthy Competition With Davante Adams

“A little bit, but I try my best to stay completely present where my feet are.” These words are from Rams‘ WR Puka Nacua, who’s gearing up for his third season in the league. But before catching the pass from QB Matthew Stafford in the upcoming games, he has truly solidified his status as a top fantasy receiver. Despite missing five games due to injuries, he snagged 79 catches for 990 yards last season. Additionally, his rookie season was a breakthrough as he recorded 105 receptions for 1,486 yards in 2023.

Post the practice with Davante Adams in LA, Nacua couldn’t help but praise Adams as the former strives to work on his physicality and versatility in the Rams’ offense in the upcoming season. With Nacua set to play a prominent role for the Rams as WR1 in 2025, he aims to build a healthy relationship with Adams, who signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams after being released by the Jets.

On the first day of the Rams’ training camp on Wednesday at Loyola Marymount University, Nacua just seemed overjoyed to see the 6-time Pro Bowler, who joined the Rams in the spring to replace Cooper Kupp. Nacua praised Adams’ ‘body control’ and his exceptional route running skills, and also expressed his desire to learn a few trade secrets from the latter. The evolving dynamic between the duo was also highlighted by the Rams in an IG post, which was captioned, “Better together.” Ain’t that true?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

“I’ve asked Davante to lead our position group drills,” Nacua admitted in the clip. He went on to express his respect for Davante as he feels “blessed to be around people like Coop, and to have Davante come in.” He also clarified adding that there was respect from him coming in, saying, “I don’t want to push you out of the way, or to try to take your spot,’ or that I should be up there No. 1, but it’s something (where) I have a huge amount of respect for his game.”

A gesture of goodwill? Not exactly. Nacua revealed that the reason for inviting Adams to go first in drills, allowing him to sprint as fast as he can, was to actually learn more about and absorb Adams’ techniques. “So I was like, ‘Hey, I think it would make my job a little easier if you go first,” Nacua added.

But don’t get this wrong. Nacua isn’t just ‘using’ Davante Adams. Nacua has genuine admiration for the Adams’ skills and technique and what he brings to the table. Case in Point: When Puka Nacua graciously gave his #17 jersey to Davante Adams, instead taking up the #12, which he wore at Washington and BYU, for the forthcoming season.

And fans? They cannot get enough of this bromance. As soon as the post went viral, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments.

Fans express their appreciation for Puka Nacua

One user wrote, “Love Puka man, he’s a real one fr we gotta get him some jewelry,” confessing his love for the Utah native. Another user chimed in with, “Our WR1 👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾 need a Band from u and him this year,” urging Nacua and Davante Adams to start a band! A weird request, yet one which is filled with love.

Besides this, other followers also came forward to give a big shout-out to Nacua, as he seeks to learn from Adams’ expertise. “Great group of guys, love the bond and respect they have for one another, you don’t get this type of thing from every team, but I’m glad that we do,” commented one supporter. Many other comments echoed a similar sentiment. “Love to hear it, he’s so humble loves his game, go Rams,” and “look at the GOAT man… he’s just so humble.”

One user also admired Puka’s humbleness, referring to him giving up his jersey number for Adams.“Puka’s is such a humble man! Legit, a big kid just playing a game that he loves. Hopefully, put in 10 good years in the NFL and then go get to the ball in the NBA, maybe?! 😜 lol,” the user wrote, already planning his future in another league!

The fact that the pair have hit it off from the get-go is a big positive for the Rams, as they continue their preparations to start the season as strongly as possible. Nacua’s rapid development and Adams’ experience are a recipe for success for any team. Davante Adams and Puka Nacua probe that when respect floods in, everyone wins.