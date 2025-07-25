Retired Aaron Donald’s Impact Echoes in Jared Verse’s Mind as He Fights to Earn His Name

It’s not every day that Aaron Donald gets to meet someone who can relate to his insane work ethic and approach to living a healthy life. A normal being can only admire! For those who watched the Los Angeles Rams legend, his intense workout ethic is a spectacle to witness. It’s understandable why linebacker Jared Verse wanted to get a glimpse of the legend’s workout sessions and, even better, participate in them. Hence, he put in the effort.

Going all out, he took to social media to publicly put out his request to work out with Donald just once. The legend accepted and invited the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year for a session. While Jared was excited at first, it soon turned out to be different from what he had imagined. The workouts kept getting tougher with each session. And at one point, he even joked that Donald’s wife should call the cops. He was struggling that much!

“We do four workouts it’s all cardio versus a climber bike..Lunges and core four rounds each you do all that you’re like you’re already tired you’re kind of like oh my god whatever then you do four sets of core two We’ll be right back. different like workouts so it’s like eight different workouts four sets each you do all that four sets you go through. ‘He’s like are you ready for the real workout?’ I’m like but I’ve been here for 45 minutes what are you talking about?” Verse recalled the hilariously traumatic experience at the training camp.

But wait, this was only Donald’s retirement exercise routine. How difficult must his workout sessions have been when he was playing for the Rams and putting up impressive performances? This workout may have been tough, but it’s the kind of grind that helps players etch their names into league history.

At one point, Verse even tried to escape by using his mother as an excuse. However, this wasn’t new for Donald. Instead, he offered to help while assuring Verse that he wouldn’t be leaving until he completed the workout for that day. Jokes aside, the legend has always made a point to help out the rookies and young players. And Verse, on the other hand, wasn’t the only one who got a taste of Donald’s intense workout, though this meeting played out a little differently.

Aaron Donald and Dwayne Johnson have one thing in common

It is strange how the former NFL player didn’t know much about superstar Dwayne Johnson. However, as said, the two met once and immediately got connected. Upon meeting, the Super Bowl champion defensive linemen quickly bonded with The Rock over how they started weight training.

Both Donald and Johnson were introduced to weight training through their fathers at a young age. The former NFL player would watch his dad work out in the basement. Eagerly waiting for his turn to join in. Similarly, Johnson recalled how his father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, made him wake up early to observe his workouts, though he wasn’t allowed to train himself until he turned 12.

“We’re cut from the same intense cloth with our passion for training, family and LEGACY. But what really moved me about Aaron, is realising how we were both raised by very similar fathers who taught us at the exact same age – there is no substitute for hard work, through discipline and tough fatherly love. Little boys. Cold steel. Life lessons. Thank you Archie Thank you Soulman (RIP),” Johnson captioned his Instagram post featuring the video of their wholesome exchange.

Well, now, speaking of the former NFL player, he doesn’t need all that bulk to throw down quarterbacks anymore. Since hanging up his cleats, the legend has shed a good amount of weight from his old 280-pound frame. But you cannot take the fitness obsession out of the former defensive tackle. And this hasn’t changed even after his retirement. After flaunting a tough physique throughout his 10-year career, the Rams legend continues his grind in his home gym.