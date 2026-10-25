“Run the Damn Ball”: ESPN’s Mina Kimes on Sean McVay’s Rams Amid Struggles

Just last season, the Los Angeles Rams were 4-2 entering Week 7, but this season has flipped that to a 2-4 record. A major issue for the team is their struggling ground game. Over the last two games, head coach Sean McVay’s team has failed to rush for 100 yards, while their defense is allowing far too many yards on the ground. However, ESPN’s Mina Kimes has a suggestion for McVay’s squad to fix their ongoing struggles.

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“Run the damn ball,” Kimes replied to a fan question on her Instagram Story with a picture of Myles Garrett in the background. “This guy [Garrett] coming back will also help. That’s it for now. We’re landing.”

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First off, Mina Kimes brought attention to the LA Rams’ running game, which has been relatively efficient but highly underutilized and inconsistent, contributing to the team’s frustrating 2–4 start. The team’s rushing average sits at 4.6 yards per carry, 21st in the league. And while their overall offense is ranked third in total yards, they still rank 15th in rushing yards.

The ESPN host believes Sean McVay should return to efficiently utilizing the team’s run game. After all, when McVay took over the Rams in 2017, he unlocked running back Todd Gurley into an MVP-caliber weapon by relying on “outside zone” running schemes.

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As such, the ground game reached its peak, averaging 139.4 rushing yards per game and scoring 23 rushing touchdowns as a team, powering the Rams all the way to Super Bowl LIII. Gurley himself had his breakout season in 2017, rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping the Rams rank second in scoring.

That’s also another issue the Rams are dealing with right now. They currently rank 20th in the league with just 135 points in six games. Last season, they were the best in that category at 518 points in 17 games. But even in the 2025 season, they had managed just 140 points in their first six games.

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However, the run game wasn’t the only area Kimes felt McVay had to work on.

During the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams acquired two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, from the Cleveland Browns. However, despite the massive signing, Garrett has not been playing regularly for Sean McVay & Co.

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After experiencing persistent swelling during training camp, Garrett attempted to play through the injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. However, he was clearly limited on the field, recording no tackles or sacks.

Following that game, the Rams also placed him on Injured Reserve (IR) to undergo the knee procedure and fix the issue long-term. However, Garrett is expected to return to practice next week (ahead of Week 8).

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But that said, the official confirmation from the Rams and HC Sean McVay is yet to come regarding Garrett’s return.