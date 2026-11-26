On Wednesday, November 25, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers in an eventful Thanksgiving Eve matchup that was packed with surprises. It was the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. And to celebrate it, Netflix announced that the game’s MVP would receive a turkey leg prepared by chef David Chang. But the entertainment off the field was only part of the story.

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On the field, from Kamren Kinchens’ ejection to questions about the officiating, the game had no shortage of talking points.

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Kamren Kinchens was ejected after his hit on the sideline

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers in their Thanksgiving Eve matchup at SoFi Stadium. However, one of the biggest moments of the game came in the second quarter, when Rams safety Kamren Kinchens was ejected following a hit on Christian Watson.

Late in the second quarter, the Packers faced a fourth-and-1 near the sideline. Quarterback Jordan Love threw the ball toward Watson, and Kinchens, who reached a top speed of 18.41 mph according to NFL Next Gen Stats, left his feet and launched himself headfirst into the receiver.

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The on-field officials initially called Kinchens for unnecessary roughness. However, after a video review initiated by the NFL replay office in New York, the penalty was upgraded to a disqualification. Kinchens became the first Rams player to be ejected since Puka Nacua in Week 9 of the 2024 season.

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Green Bay did not get an automatic first down from the penalty. Packers receiver Matthew Golden was also called for offensive pass interference on the play, resulting in offsetting penalties. The Packers eventually settled for a game-tying field goal before halftime.

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Watson remained on the field long enough for medical personnel to bring out a gurney. He eventually walked to the locker room under his own power but was ruled out with a concussion at the start of the third quarter. The injury came less than a month after he briefly went to the hospital with a fractured rib in Week 8 against Carolina.

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After the game, Kinchens defended his actions, saying he was “just trying to play fast” and had “no ill intent.” He described the collision as a “bang-bang play” and said he was trying to break up the pass.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he knew Kinchens’ heart and pointed out that the team’s defenders work to keep their heads out of tackles. He also acknowledged that the decision came from the replay office, saying, “The call came from New York, so obviously they saw something that they felt like was in alignment for the ejection.”

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Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, meanwhile, said Watson appeared to be “in a good place” after the game, despite entering concussion protocol. Love also admitted that Green Bay struggled to deal with the loss of its top receiving threat.

Micah Parsons called for accountability

The Packers’ 26–13 loss to the Rams left plenty of frustration in the Green Bay locker room. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was making his return after 346 days away because of a torn left knee, did not hold back in his postgame assessment. He questioned his teammates’ toughness and pointed to problems with the coaching staff’s execution.

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Parsons was particularly unhappy with Green Bay’s inability to stop the Rams’ running game.

“We need to figure out who’s going to be a dog or not… If someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don’t have an answer for it, that is player… that’s accountability. That’s just how I really feel about it.”

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His frustration also came from being kept off the field on early downs as the team managed his snap count. Parsons questioned whether everyone in the locker room was equally committed to turning the season around.

“We’ve got to figure out who’s willing to play with us or who’s playing against us at this point because every quarter, every minute, every down matters and we’ve got to figure out who’s in this for the long haul and who’s in it for the ride.”

The 27-year-old made it clear that he did not believe the players were solely responsible for the team’s struggles. He also challenged the coaching staff and questioned the team’s championship ambitions.

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“From player to coach, we have to play better. It’s not just the players. It’s coaches, the whole thing, we have to all be better. I definitely look at that.”

Parsons also acknowledged how difficult Green Bay’s position had become, saying, “This hole is massive. We took a big swing, and we missed ginormously. The only way to get out is, we probably have to win out.”

The numbers from the game reflected his frustration. Green Bay ran just 44 plays, including only 16 in the second half, when it managed two first downs. The Packers had the ball for just 19:20, their lowest time of possession since Week 6 of 1999. They were also held scoreless after halftime for the first time since Week 3 of 2022.

The defeat dropped Green Bay to 6–5 with six games remaining. According to ESPN Analytics, its playoff chances fell to 19%. The loss also hurt the Packers in the standings, as they lost important head-to-head tiebreakers to both the Rams (7–4) and the Minnesota Vikings.

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Officiating came under scrutiny

The officiating was another major talking point, with several calls against Green Bay drawing criticism from fans and former players.

With just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Rams faced second-and-7 when Matthew Stafford completed a four-yard pass to Kyren Williams. As Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt tried to bring Stafford down, he made slight contact with the quarterback’s helmet. Officials flagged Wyatt for roughing the passer, a decision that critics felt was too harsh given the limited contact. The penalty moved the Rams into Green Bay territory and helped set up a field goal.

That call came after an earlier 37-yard pass interference penalty against Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse on the Rams’ opening possession. Cisse was covering Xavier Smith, and replay angles showed his hand on the receiver’s shoulder. The call also drew criticism, with some arguing that the contact did not warrant such a significant penalty. It helped the Rams move into position for another field goal.

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Former NFL lineman Breiden Fehoko was among those who questioned the calls. In a post on X, he said the official appeared to be watching the running back in the flat before Stafford complained about contact to his head. Fehoko called the opening-drive penalty a “Ghost PI call” and added, “I despise the NFL for controlling games. This is disgusting.”

Shannon Sharpe also questioned whether the referee had independently seen the helmet contact or reacted after Stafford protested. Former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert and CBS Sports’ JP Acosta also expressed doubts about the roughing-the-passer call.

Packers supporters took to social media to criticize what they viewed as soft and inconsistent penalties. Some even compared the calls to earlier roughing-the-passer controversies in Green Bay’s game against the Detroit Lions, which FOX analyst Tom Brady had previously described as having “killed” the Packers’ game.

With the Thanksgiving Eve matchup behind them, both teams will now turn their attention to their next games. The Rams are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, while the Packers will take on the New Orleans Saints on December 6.