Sara Saffari Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors With Rams WR Puka Nacua

Sara Saffari recently brushed off the rumors linking her to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Their recent hangouts have caught everyone’s attention, leading many to believe that they are already an item. In her latest response, the fitness influencer made a playful comment on how she sees her relationship with Nacua. And it may not be what you had expected.

“We’re siblings chill,” she joked, reacting to MLFootball’s Instagram post.

The post shared on Monday claimed that Puka Nacua and Sara Safarri were romantically involved. Others noted previously that Nacua, 24, and Saffari, 25, are just one year apart in age. Their basis for this claim has been the WR’s appearances with Saffari during the offseason.

“Nacua has been spotted out in public with Saffari twice in the last couple of weeks,” the caption reads. “Puka’s love life has been a major story throughout the off-season. 👀👀👀”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLFootball (@_mlfootball)

The fans first saw the duo together in a clip on Nick Nayersina’s YouTube channel from February 23. It featured them enjoying each other’s company at a Topgolf venue in the Los Angeles area. They were chatting and laughing, with friends calling them a “great duo” and a “power duo” on multiple occasions. The move raised eyebrows and fanned the flames of online speculation.

On February 28, another video started making the rounds on TikTok, showing the two walking through an airport. Puka wore a black hoodie and sunglasses, while Saffari sported a green tank top. Some viewers even believed they were holding hands. However, neither side had publicly addressed the situation at the time, with Nacua’s team declining to comment.

While Saffari has been a loyal Rams supporter and even donned the team’s jersey, that was probably just because she is a Los Angeles native. But now her playful comment has only intensified everyone’s curiosity, suggesting there could be more. It won’t be surprising if the NFL player makes any public move in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the rumors come shortly after Puka Nacua tried to make a move on Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney.

Puka Nacua tried to pursue Sydney Sweeney last month

Puka Nacua has played top-level football for the Rams this past season. He led the league with 129 receptions and finished second with 1,715 receiving yards. He contributed 165 receiving yards and one touchdown during the NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, earning praise and becoming part of meaningful NFL conversations. But the offseason drastically shifted the spotlight to his personal life.

It all started on January 30 when Nacua reposted a quote from Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney from her interview with Cosmopolitan. While weighing in on her ideal match, she described herself as a “sporty girl.” She labeled adventure sports like mountain climbing and skydiving as her idea of “couple goals.” The receiver didn’t let the opportunity pass and dropped a flirty comment on X, “Love skydiving.”

Sweeney, however, did not acknowledge or respond to the post publicly. But Nacua didn’t stop there. He was later reported to be hanging out with influencer Hannah Stocking in West Hollywood the very next day. They grabbed sushi and refrained from making any romantic gestures. Puka wore a white graphic T-shirt and dark pants, whereas Stocking opted for a red bodysuit and a cropped black jacket.

More chatter followed earlier last month when Nacua turned up at a Daytona 500 party with his older brother, Samson. The duo posed with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, who is 39. After the party, she and Nacua followed each other on Instagram. He later commented in one of Flair’s workout videos, writing, “Vibes!!”

“Always!” she replied.

But before things could pick up steam, a witness at the party told the Daily Mail that Flair was probably into Samson, not Nacua. So far, the NFL receiver had been in a long-term relationship with Hallie Aiono from at least 2021 until early 2025. Aiono became famous in 2023 after she shared an emotional reaction to Nacua scoring his first NFL touchdown.

After the breakup, Puka Nacua has not made any official announcement regarding his love life. But with all the public sightings, he doesn’t even have to do anything to grab the headlines.