“Say Something Good About Me”: ESPN’s Troy Aikman Gets Confronted by Davante Adams Ahead of Bills–Rams Clash

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams got his much-deserved appreciation from ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who’s covering their game against the Bills. This comes after he helped the team to score their first touchdown of the night. Aikman first made the pregame comment, then praised Adams again after the touchdown moment.

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“I saw Davante Adams down on the field in pregame warmups. He said, ‘Say something good about me.’ Well, great job, Davante.” Troy Aikman revealed during the live broadcast, according to Awful Announcing’s X post, after Davante Adams’ touchdown reception against the Bills.

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The praise comes from Davante Adams’ performance in the second quarter. At 8:50, Matthew Stafford threw a short pass to the right side of the field, targeting Rams tight end Davis Allen. Allen caught the ball and gained three yards before Bills defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson tackled him at Buffalo’s 4-yard line.

The Rams had moved close enough to score, and the next play came at 8:00, following an official timeout. Stafford took the snap from the shotgun formation and threw a short pass to the left side, where Adams caught it for a four-yard touchdown.

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Kicker Harrison Mevis then successfully made the extra point, with Jake Cardona serving as the long snapper and Ethan Evans holding the ball.

This helped the Rams put up a 7-6 score against the Bills.

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Davante Adams has been a reliable hand for Matthew Stafford this season. One of his best performances came against the Giants. Adams caught 8 of 10 targets for 195 yards, averaging 24.4 yards per catch. His longest reception was 64 yards, and he scored two receiving touchdowns.

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised the chemistry after the Giants game, a pattern visible in the Bills matchup between Stafford and Adams.

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“He’s wide receiver one to me. He ain’t a two,” Sean McVay said after the game back in September. “He was special, and it showed all night. That’s what he’s consistently done, and I’m really happy for him. I thought he made some great plays, but you could see there’s a lot of trust that he and Matthew have. They were able to get a lot of work together this offseason, and it’s only going to continue to build. I was really happy for him. He did his thing tonight.”

He also showed some promise against the Eagles. Adams caught 4 of 9 targets for 32 yards, averaging 8 yards per catch. His longest reception was 12 yards, and he did not score a touchdown.

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Now, it will be interesting to see if Adams is able to bring in the same consistency throughout the 2026 season and take the Rams to the Super Bowl.