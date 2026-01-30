Sean McVay Addresses Rams’ Critical Weakness After Receiving Significant Coaching News

Head coach Sean McVay is finally addressing one of his team’s biggest problems from last season: special teams. Now, the Los Angeles Rams are taking clear steps to fix it with a fresh hiring.

“The Rams have signed Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator, per sources. Special teams were a massive weakness last season for L.A., which now lands one of the NFL’s best,” ESPN‘s Tom Pelissero tweeted on X.

This change comes after the Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn on December 20, 2025, following repeated poor performances. After Blackburn’s dismissal, they promoted assistant coach Ben Kotwica to interim coordinator for the remaining season.

Meanwhile, the hiring move follows Sean McVay’s recent positive update on another front. Pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is expected to stay in Los Angeles as the Cleveland Browns ultimately hired Todd Monken instead of him.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.