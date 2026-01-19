Sean McVay Admits Giving Up on Matthew Stafford’s Offense After Criticizing LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams walked into Soldier Field with everything on the line. To start overtime, the score sat deadlocked at 17-17, and the Windy City was buzzing after a miracle throw from Caleb Williams pulled the Bears back from the edge. Still, the Rams found a way to escape with a 20-17 win. However, even with the result going their way, Sunday night quickly turned uncomfortable. Almost immediately, Sean McVay’s decision-making became the real story, and questions followed him.

Then, while facing the media, McVay did not dodge the moment. Instead, he owned it and called it “bad coaching” against the Bears. In that same breath, he hinted at losing trust in Matthew Stafford’s offense.

“It was tough, but I thought what was great was, hey, we can’t do anything about it,” he said. “Go on to the next play. Here we are in overtime. That happened then and is done with. And we always talk about being in the moment, being totally and completely present,”

After that, McVay went even deeper and turned the blame fully inward.

“I was really kicking myself because I felt like when we possessed the ball first and I had mentioned it, I thought that possession was going to really cost us. And there’s no excuse for that. I have to be better for our group. I will be better for our group.”

Finally, when you break it all down, the mistake is clear. McVay chose to run the ball on third down late in the fourth quarter. In that moment, he took the ball out of Stafford’s hands, and that decision nearly cost the Rams everything.

