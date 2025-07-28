Sean McVay Announces Matthew Stafford Injury Update as Rams HC Reveals Davante Adams Effect

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Saturday that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will sit out next week’s practices as the team manages his sore back. The 37-year-old signal-caller has spent the first week of training camp working exclusively with trainers and hasn’t yet resumed throwing. While McVay initially suggested Stafford might return within days, the team has now opted for a more cautious approach with their franchise quarterback.

“I feel good about it, too,” head coach Sean McVay shared when discussing the decision. “You know, you can’t be smart enough with him. And going into year 17, we were going to take a modified approach so he can feel as good physically, mentally, and emotionally anyways.” The coach went on to explain, “We did that in the offseason. I thought he was awesome. Had a little bit of soreness creep up. And so, you know, Reggie has confirmed, and Matthew the same, that he should be good to go in a couple days.”

With his back flaring up again, the Rams are suddenly staring at the same question they’ve faced too often: can their quarterback stay upright?

AD

There’s a chance a few weeks off is all he needs. Maybe he’s back in rhythm by the time Houston rolls into town in Week 1. But this isn’t nothing. It’s another reminder that Stafford’s body, not McVay’s playbook, could end up deciding how far this team goes. If the Rams have real postseason hopes, they’ll need No. 9 healthy. Not hopeful.

This is an ongoing story…