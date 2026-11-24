The Rams are in a tough spot with their receivers, but Sean McVay remains positive. When a Rams reporter asked him whether he had any regrets about missing the trade deadline, he stood firm on his decision.

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“Based on last week, I’m excited about what those guys that did get opportunities did,” Sean McVay said to The Athletic’s Nate Atkins as he reported it on X. “Let’s continue to see if we can grow and figure out what it looks like. You know the information that I had at the time, but I don’t want it to ever be misunderstood.

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“I am confident in Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith and C.J. Daniels, and (Brennan) Presley getting a chance to get back there and return kicks. It’s a bummer to lose those two significant pieces, but I think you have to adjust and adapt. This is the hand that we’re dealt.”

Puka Nacua sustained the injury in the fourth quarter while playing against the Washington Commanders.

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Nacua gained five yards before Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves brought him down with a hard tackle. He got back on his feet, but the Rams’ medical staff later examined him on the sideline. It was the final offensive play of the game for the Rams.

He had suffered sprains to both his MCL and PCL, for which he underwent surgery to repair his MCL injury. His recovery is expected to take four to five months, according to ESPN. As a result, he will miss the remainder of the season.

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Nacua also received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He will serve the suspension while recovering on injured reserve.

The Rams were hoping to bring wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson back from injured reserve to help fill the gap left by Nacua. However, their return is not certain yet.

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Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson first injured his ankle during the team’s game against the Denver Broncos on September 27, 2026. He went down awkwardly while running a route on third down and struggled to get back up. He left the field limping and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. Ferguson had already been dealing with an ankle issue earlier that week.

The injury kept Ferguson out for several games, but he returned to practice on November 4 as he worked toward making a comeback. However, he suffered a hamstring injury just two days later, which stopped him from playing against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

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Ferguson’s ankle also failed to heal as expected, forcing the Rams to change their plans. The team initially hoped to activate him from injured reserve before his 21-day practice window expired. However, head coach Sean McVay announced on November 23 that Ferguson would remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season because his ankle needed surgery, thereby ending his season.

Last but not least, Davante Adams’ return from his hamstring injury is becoming uncertain. He initially had a chance to return within a few weeks after hurting his hamstring against the Arizona Cardinals on October 18. However, the Rams have now confirmed that he will miss their Wednesday game against the Green Bay Packers.

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His availability for the next game against the Kansas City Chiefs is also unclear. Head coach Sean McVay said “there is a possibility” that Adams could return for that matchup, but he did not confirm it. This means the Rams are still unsure when their star receiver will be ready to play again.

Despite all these setbacks, Sean McVay is hoping for a better outcome with the receivers he has. Let’s see if his confidence pays off.