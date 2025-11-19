Sean McVay Could Fire Rams Coach After Quietly Sidelining Him in Week 11

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams stand 8-2 in the NFC West but carry a train of thoughts along this season. Despite Matthew Stafford’s retirement chatter, fans are expecting the veteran to go for another year at a time when McVay signals a shake-up inside the Rams’ staff. McVay’s next step could be closer to a coaching change, fueling questions about performance.

Chase Blackburn, the Los Angeles Rams’ special teams coordinator, now finds himself under intense fire. Week 11 reportedly saw discussions and pressure surrounding the game focused on the performance of the special teams unit.

ESPN Rams reporter Sarah Barshop was clear in her analysis. “If the kicking issues persist or cost the team more games, coach Sean McVay could be looking for a new special teams coordinator after the season.”

And McAvay has mirrored that same sentiment already in week 9, “It’s cost us already, and it’s been a momentum killer. The truth of it is, this is not sustainable to continuously go where we want to go.”

The root of the backlash? The Rams’ aching kicks by Joshua Karty are just 10 of 15 on field goals this season, giving him a 66.7% conversion rate: among the worst in the league. What’s even more alarming? Four of his kicks have been blocked, the most of any NFL kicker this year. Add to that his missed extra points, and it’s clear something is deeply wrong.

Under Blackburn, the Los Angeles Rams have faced continued struggles with their special teams, particularly in the field goal unit. After a series of missed kicks and blocked attempts from rookie Joshua Karty, who is 10-for-15 on field goals this season, the Rams elevated Harrison Mevis from the practice squad ahead of Week 10 and re-signed veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide to stabilize the operation.

However, the side has since refrained from making any attempts at FG, showing McVay’s wavering confidence in Blackburn, as he is as good as sidelined for the Rams.

Sean McVay turns to Harrison Mevis for Rams’ kicking duties

The Los Angeles Rams have officially shifted their kicking duties to Harrison Mevis, who has handled extra-point attempts since his debut but has not yet attempted a field goal. McVay said that Mevis has done a good job with what he was asked to handle in week 11.

“He’s 9-for-9 on those. We’ll probably see how it goes, but he’s done an excellent job. I think the timing, the location, the accuracy, he’s done what he can do so far,” McVay said.

Mevis earned the role after being signed to the Rams’ practice squad earlier this month. He made his NFL debut recently, converting all extra-point attempts in a win over the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, though he didn’t attempt a field goal in the two games.

After persistent issues with rookie Joshua Karty, McVay expressed the need for consistency in the special teams unit, particularly on field goals.

Mevis brings strong credentials out of Missouri and went 20-of-21 on field goals in the UFL. Meanwhile, the Rams also brought back long snapper Jake McQuaide to solidify the special teams operation. This change signals urgency from McVay and the Rams, hoping Mevis can end a streak of kicking mistakes that has haunted the unit.