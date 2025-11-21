Sean McVay Delivers Strong 5-Word Message to Rams Fans Following Early Season Success

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high at 8-2, earning the top spot in the NFC West of the league power rankings. The fans are celebrating their five-game win streak. But for head coach Sean McVay, the external praise is just noise, as he is actively pouring cold water on the hype.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You guys remember who was power rankings number one after 11 weeks last year, right?” he asked the hosts of the November 20 episode of ESPN’s D Marco and Travis Afternoon Show.

“Nobody cares,” McVay continued, before giving a jolt to the fans with his 5-word message, “I don’t give a s–t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when host Steve Mason told the head coach that, as fans, they felt happy seeing their team in the number 1 position in the power rankings, McVay gave a promise to him.

“You tell me that’s where we finish later on in February, I’ll give you a hug and we’ll be having a lot of cocktails together.“

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s definitely worth celebrating that the Rams are winning. We also gave them the number 1 spot in our Week 11 power rankings. However, the team has to move forward with the same strategies they have used until now. They have one of the strongest lineups in the league. In fact, the Rams have been so dominating that five of their eight wins have been by a margin of ten points or more.

But McVay knows the journey is long, and while regular-season wins build confidence, the only result fans will truly remember is the one that comes in February: a Super Bowl title. That’s why Sean McVay told the hosts to wait for four more months. The 2025 season could be the last year that he has a strong coaching staff to guide the players. The next year could be totally different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sean McVay might struggle with coaches in 2026

Several teams might look for new head coaches next year. The Rams also have 3 coaches who have excelled in their roles and might try to find a bigger opportunity. According to Tom Pelissero’s detailed report about the 2026 NFL head-coach hiring cycle, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula might part ways with Sean McVay.

Grandson of the legendary Don Shula, Chris Shula, has been with McVay since 2017 and has led the Rams’ defense for the past two seasons. Similarly, the Rams’ last year’s hiring, Nate Scheelhaase, has also moved up fast. But the biggest name is Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike LaFleur. He has helped guide the Rams’ offense for three seasons. His growth has been steady, and teams looking for a young offensive coach already know who he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the Rams are in a tight spot next year. It is the reason Sean McVay doesn’t want to wander off the path because of such power rankings. They are already favorites to win Super Bowl LX.

Giants injured rookie running back Cam Skattebo also named them one of his three favorite teams to win the trophy this year. Yet, they have to make moves on the gridiron, and not on the paper. That’s what the coach is doing.