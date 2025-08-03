Sean McVay Drops Major Update on Matthew Stafford as QB’s Back Injury Sparks New Fears

If the Los Angeles Rams are going to have a great season, everyone knows that it’ll be because of Matthew Stafford. He has thrown for more than 14,700 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 44 picks in just four years as a Ram. The quarterback’s pivotal performance put the Rams at 10-7 to get a ticket to the playoffs. And Stafford isn’t ready to call it quits yet. “I love competing,” he told Forbes, “Once you get a taste of one, you want more of them. I love playing this game.” But the problem? That dream hinges entirely on his health.

Matthew Stafford has not participated in practice at all during training camp, and questions are piling up fast. His absence isn’t about rest days or light workloads. It’s about his back. Again. And when the word ‘back’ comes up with Stafford, fans get nervous, considering his history. In 2018, Stafford finished a season playing through tiny fractures in his upper spine. Then came 2022, when things got far more serious – a spinal cord contusion that ended his season and caused numbness in his legs. That was the kind of injury that shifts a career’s trajectory. Every back-related update since then has been weighed heavily. So when Stafford skipped practices, it could not be shrugged off easily.

Recently, Rams head coach Sean McVay tried to calm the storm. At first, he made it sound routine, saying Stafford’s absence was part of a “smart” approach to easing a veteran QB into camp. He insisted Stafford was “feeling good” and “throwing.” So there’s nothing to worry about, right? Turns out, there are some worrisome things around as McVay just shared some updates on Matthew Stafford.

The head coach was just asked during a media session if Matthew Stafford would practice the next day, McVay replied, “I don’t think so. You know, it would be week to week, but probably not.” He couldn’t offer a timeline either, repeating “week to week” with a shrug. That’s not the clarity everyone wanted. Stafford won’t practice in the Rams’ final camp session at Loyola Marymount. He also won’t join the upcoming joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. McVay isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for another joint session against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 13 either. That’s less than two weeks away – and it’s starting to feel like the Rams are just hoping for the best.

The quarterback did visit renowned back specialist Dr. Steven Watkins again, and Sean McVay said everything is in “good shape.” But what does it actually mean in this case? If things were fine, wouldn’t he be back on the field? Let’s be honest – this doesn’t feel like the Rams are just playing it safe anymore. This “week-to-week” label suggests more concern than the team is letting on. Especially when you consider how much weight McVay puts on joint practices. He doesn’t play his starters in preseason games, so these practices are where most of the real prep happens. Missing them is not ideal.

Matthew Stafford’s situation raises new concerns for the Rams

Timing is very critical for the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford spent the offseason working with new receiver Davante Adams. But he hasn’t had a single padded, full-speed practice with him yet. Developing chemistry takes reps, and every rep Stafford misses sets the offense back. Even if he’s ready for Week 1, can he stay upright for 17 games? That’s the real issue. The Rams can be caught off guard if Matthew Stafford’s back flares up midseason. So what’s the backup plan? So far, McVay seems content riding it out as his hand seems to be forced.

The head coach praised backup QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett for how they’ve handled the extra reps. “Can’t wait to get Matthew back out… but in the meantime, Stetson and Jimmy are doing a really good job,” McVay said recently. Jimmy Garoppolo has been taking first-team reps and has looked sharp, especially with Adams and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson. Garoppolo will not be Stafford, but he has already shown that he can steady the ship – just think back to his 334-yard, 2-touchdown game in Week 18 last year. Meanwhile, Bennett, who missed all of last season with a mysterious non-football illness, is working with the second unit. He’s still something of a wildcard. Now, if we consider Stafford’s numbers from last year? The QB put up big-time numbers: 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 picks in 16 games. But none of that matters if his back gives out.

Still, Sean McVay remains confident Stafford will be ready for Week 1 against the Texans. But optimism doesn’t win games, does it? Availability matters. And until Stafford returns to practice, that optimism will continue to feel more like hope than fact. Therefore, the Rams need to start building a more solid contingency plan. Not just for a few weeks, but for the possibility that Stafford’s back won’t hold up long-term. With the 2025 season creeping up and an aging QB whose back remains a concern, McVay might need to look beyond just riding it out.