Sean McVay Expected to Draft Matthew Stafford’s Replacement After Rams QB’s Final Retirement Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Stafford returns for 2026 after MVP season, but his clock is ticking

Rams could target a young quarterback with two first-round picks

Draft options include LSU and Alabama candidates

The Los Angeles Rams are already planning for a future without Matthew Stafford, and head coach Sean McVay is reportedly ready to make a significant move in the 2026 NFL Draft to secure his successor. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently spoke about this big prediction for the offseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Rams will trade up in the draft for a quarterback,” Schatz noted. “They need a young talent for when Stafford is ready to hang ’em up, whether that’s this offseason or in a few years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Schatz’s prediction on Sean McVay’s decision is right, it could fix the quarterback dilemma the team could have at the end of the 2026 season. The Rams are projected to have nine or ten total picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, most notably two first-round selections at the 13th and 29th spots. With two first-round picks, the franchise could target a rookie quarterback.

The number one overall draft pick quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, is likely to be picked by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams could be left with options like Garrett Nussmeier from LSU or Ty Simpson from Alabama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as a pocket-style passer, Garrett spent five seasons at LSU, recording impressive numbers in the final two seasons. 2024 was his best season when he registered 4052 passing yards in 13 games with 29 passing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He played four fewer games in 2025 but still registered 1927 passing yards with 12 touchdowns. The impressive college resume makes him a potential long-term replacement of Stafford.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson, who is lauded for his exceptional pocket maneuverability and sharp on-field IQ, has huge potential. 2025 was his breakout year when he excelled as a starter, registering 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, acquiring Simpson could also be a gamble, given he was Alabama’s starter only in 2025, but a rookie stint at the Rams will allow him to develop under Sean McVay’s system and Stafford’s leadership. With Stafford nearing the twilight of his career, a young QB could learn invaluable lessons by just remaining a backup to the seasoned star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stafford returns for the 2026 season after winning the MVP award

After the Los Angeles Rams were knocked out of the playoffs last season, questions mounted over the quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the team, but he recently cleared the air, committing to play the next season after winning the MVP award.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ended the season on a healthy note and was a part of a great team,” said Stafford. “It’s a family decision. I have my girls with me, so it just felt right. Happy to be coming back.”

The speculation about his retirement floated after he withdrew his name from the Pro Bowl, with Jalen Hurts replacing him. He didn’t sustain any serious injury, so the decision raised eyebrows regarding his availability next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran QB’s commanding performance this season won him the MVP award. He amassed the most passing yards (4707) in the regular season alongside the most touchdowns (46) for a quarterback, and he only recorded 8 interceptions in the process.

After spending over a decade with the Detroit Lions, Stafford signed with the Rams in 2021, and he has had a remarkable career with the Mob Squad, winning a Super Bowl. At 38, the 2026 season might just be the final season of his Rams contract, meaning it could also mark the final year of his NFL career.