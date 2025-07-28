Sean McVay Forced QB Decision After Matthew Stafford Misses Training Camp, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Rams are already sweating through training camp—and not just from the SoCal heat. After quarterback Matthew Stafford experienced some back soreness this week, Sean McVay officially shut him down from practice. The decision came with the reassurance that Stafford should still be good to go for the season opener on September 7 against the Houston Texans. But with their longtime leader sidelined, the Rams are now staring at a potential quarterback shuffle. However, it seems McVay might not be waiting long to make a choice.

However, it’s not like McVay doesn’t understand Stafford’s value to the City of Angels. The veteran is entering his 17th NFL season and fifth with the Rams. Fans at SoFi Stadium still remember the Super Bowl LVI parade like it was yesterday. The two-time Pro Bowler has done it all, but McVay is taking no risks this early.

“I don’t think we can be smart enough with somebody like Matthew. I think it’s best for him, best for our football team, and that’s kind of the plan that we’ll have moving forward,” McVay told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. And that ‘plan’ could mean a quick pivot to another name on the depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On that note, Stafford’s been a warhorse in the blue and gold. He’s logged over 14,700 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 44 picks in just four seasons with the Rams, playing 15+ games in three of them. But with Cooper Kupp now catching passes in Seattle, this offense looks a lot different. Which is why McVay’s latest decision feels less about rest and more about pressure—because no Stafford means the Rams need to lock in a QB2, fast.

AD

Now here’s where it gets interesting. During Locked On Rams, insider Travis Rodgers feels McVay might be eyeing Stetson Bennett to take on a bigger role. Bennett didn’t play a single snap last season and spent most of it on the reserve/non-football illness list. The Rams never detailed what happened, and neither did Bennett. Yet somehow he’s still in the mix. That mystery has now become a possible solution.

USA Today via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium./Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Consequently, Bennett’s preseason suddenly carries a ton of weight. It’s his third shot at proving he belongs, and he’s not just fighting for the clipboard—he needs to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo to claim backup duties. If Stafford’s back tightens up again, the next man up won’t be a maybe anymore. But what really makes this situation feel “forced,” as Rodgers puts it?

Well, as Rodgers explained, “I think there must be some sort of affinities, affection for him, because otherwise I think you’re right. I mean, this is not a, Hey, you know, he’s a young guy, he’s going to develop it. He’s not, and he’s the opposite of a young guy. He’s an older guy and an older guy that has played a lot of football, but he hasn’t played a lot of NFL football.” So he explained, it’s likely the team wants to make it work for reasons that go beyond just football. However, McVay has very few options to work with.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Sean McVay definitely needs to sort out the QB situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean McVay enters the 2025 season with QB concerns on the rise

The 2024 campaign wasn’t exactly vintage Matthew Stafford. While he did manage to play through most of the year, his numbers dipped. Stafford ended the season with 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions—making it just the third time in his long career he’s thrown 20 or fewer scores in a season while playing at least 16 games. The last time that happened? Back in 2012 with the Lions. For a QB who’s led the Rams to a Super Bowl, that’s not the kind of production the Hollywood Hills is used to.

As a result, Sean McVay now has no choice but to roll with the backups at SoFi Stadium through training camp. With Stafford nursing soreness, it’s down to Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett, and Dresser Winn to hold down the fort. Of the three, Garoppolo is the only one with real NFL reps. He started last year’s finale against the Seahawks, throwing for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in a 30-25 loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the other two? Still waiting for their first NFL snap. Bennett may have two national titles under his belt, but three years later, he’s yet to see game action. Winn, back for his third stint with the Rams, also remains untested. However, McVay is also exploring other options.

Even so, Stafford isn’t ready to walk away. “I just want to keep playing good football,” he told Forbes. “I love competing. Obviously, getting a chance to make runs in the playoffs, competing for Lombardi trophies is what it’s all about. Once you get a taste of one, you want more of them. I love playing this game.” Now, McVay and Rams Nation are counting on that fire to carry them into the new season.