Sean McVay Forced to Make Jimmy Garoppolo QB1 as Rams Get Matthew Stafford Injury News: Insider

When the Rams brought Jimmy Garoppolo on board this offseason, it felt like a luxury signing, like buying an expensive umbrella just in case it rains. Now, L.A.’s forecast is looking a little cloudy. With a loaded offense, Super Bowl dreams, and a rejuvenated roster, Sean McVay’s squad seemed built to make noise. But training camp has thrown in an unexpected twist, one that could shuffle the deck under center. And it’s not just about depth anymore. The Rams suddenly find themselves leaning into Plan B… maybe harder than they planned.

At 37, Matthew Stafford was already a walking question mark heading into this season. Now, that punctuation mark just got bolder. NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped the update on X: “#Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to help him deal with it. Los Angeles has called him week-to-week, being cautious, but with plans for him to be ready for Week 1.” While McVay has expressed confidence in Stafford being ready for Week 1, his absence through all of training camp has opened a new lane for the guy waiting behind him.

That guy? Jimmy Garoppolo. And yes, the Rams might slide him into the QB1 spot for now. Per multiple reports, Garoppolo will handle the bulk of first-team reps moving forward. As NFL insider Cody Benjamin noted, Stafford “has battled plenty of other bumps and bruises the last few years, even contemplating retirement. That screams potential opportunity for Garoppolo, who quietly served as the Rams’ No. 2 in 2024 after the better part of a decade as a starter. ‘Jimmy G’ once helped the rival San Francisco 49ers to NFC title games. Might he have the chance to do the same for L.A.?” Right now, he seems back in the spotlight.

And he’s making the most of it. In a joint practice with the Cowboys, Garoppolo was sharp. Not just that. He connected cleanly with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua and dropping a deep ball to Tutu Atwell. Even Sean McVay couldn’t hold back. “I thought Jimmy was awesome. Ball didn’t touch the ground much for him.” Sure, the Cowboys’ defense was without Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. But let’s not pretend Jimmy G is playing like he never left the NFC West.

The real kicker? This was never Plan A. Jimmy G was Plan C—behind Stafford and the Rodgers fantasy. But he still turned down bigger offers to stay in L.A., and clearly, the Rams aren’t treating him like an emergency filler. “The Rams have pretty high hopes,” Breer said, and Garoppolo might just be the unlikely glue keeping those hopes intact through September. Whether Stafford returns for Week 1 or not, it’s clear McVay has no problem handing Jimmy the keys—at least until the starter’s back can carry the load again.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo could be the Rams’ secret weapon in 2025

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the first name you’d think of when talking about 2025 breakout starters but that’s exactly why he’s on Cody Benjamin’s radar. The CBS Sports writer named Garoppolo as his No. 1 “underrated candidate to start games” in 2025. With Matthew Stafford still sidelined by back soreness and heading into his age-37 season, the Ram might need more than just a steady backup. That’s where Jimmy G quietly steps into the picture with experience and poise.

Last season, Garoppolo stepped in for one game and looked exactly like what the Rams needed: prepared and productive. He threw for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and just one interception. It’s the kind of efficient outing you want from a veteran backup. And that’s exactly why Benjamin said, “Jimmy G once helped the rival San Francisco 49ers to NFC title games.” That playoff experience, even in a supporting role now, could end up being more valuable than expected in a long season.

Garoppolo turns 34 this year and is a long-term solution. What he offers is security. If Stafford’s body doesn’t cooperate, the Rams would rather lean on someone experienced like Garoppolo than Stetson Bennett. So, the answer feels obvious. As Benjamin bluntly put it, “If Garoppolo starts… it’s way better than the next option.” Veteran leadership, familiarity with big moments, and low-risk reliability? That’s a strong Plan B.