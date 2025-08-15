Sean McVay Gets Bad QB Update From Joint Practice as Rams Set to Work Out Matthew Stafford

Sean McVay has never been reluctant to put the quarterback front and center of the Rams’ universe. “The quarterback is always the first thing in mind as it relates to how you move forward with the team,” he said this past winter. A statement that seems even heavier now. It wasn’t a boilerplate philosophy; it was an insight into the sort of choice that can determine L.A.’s short-term fate. And with the Rams approaching a make-or-break portion of training camp. That philosophy will soon be tested in a manner McVay hasn’t experienced since his earliest days on the job.

In the NFL, preseason can be used as a laboratory for solving problems, but with McVay, this August is about emergency preparedness rather than experimentation. Thursday’s joint practice against the New Orleans Saints created just the kind of pressure-cooker situation coaches fear this close to Week 1. A high-intensity practice that revealed depth concerns and compelled tough discussions about the most critical position on the roster.

Thursday’s practice with the Saints was a blow to McVay’s plans for the roster. Jimmy Garoppolo, filling in for Matthew Stafford (aggravated disc/persistent back problem), struggled all day against a ferocious Saints defense. Starting with the first 11-on-11 segment, there was no indication that the Rams’ first-unit offense could keep up with the Saints’ tempo and physicality. Garoppolo threw an interception to safety Julian Blackmon on a misread off the flat. Absorbed several sacks against a collapsing pocket, and lobbed a reckless ball towards Davante Adams that landed incomplete only because the defensive back jumped too early.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Rams‘ offense was unable to get into a rhythm. New Orleans’ front was relentless in applying pressure, disrupting timing. While the tight man coverage eliminated quick reads. Garoppolo’s reputation for quick release and short passing efficiency became a liability as he held onto the ball a fraction of a second too long, enough for the Saints’ pass rush to take advantage. On defense, the Saints played in midseason form. Defensive lineman Chase Young had a day to remember. Accumulating at least two sacks and deflecting two passes at the line. Linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner took away running lanes and added a physical presence that apparently got under Garoppolo’s skin.

In coverage, corner Isaac Yiadom stayed glued to Adams on a go route along the sideline, batting away a beautifully timed deep ball. Later in the day, safety Jordan Howden picked off an interception off a fluttering pass from Rams backup Stetson Bennett. Who was being pinned by linebacker Isaiah Foskey. For Garoppolo, the afternoon was a series of misplaced opportunities, uncertain execution, and tangible frustration. Previous preseason games had masked most imperfections. But Thursday’s setting, a divided-field configuration with the Saints‘ first-string defense facing the Rams’ first-string offense was a test. Six individual 11-on-11 sessions, red zone work, and two-minute situations brought the offense under the microscope. Rather than falling into rhythm, the Rams’ offense seemed tentative, and in the absence of Stafford’s stabilizing presence, it seemed to lack its heartbeat.

That’s the concerning aspect for McVay: Thursday didn’t only expose one poor practice. It highlighted what happens when the quarterback room can’t lead the team out of adversity. It’s no longer a question of whether Garoppolo can replace him. It’s a question of whether he can keep the Rams in contention if Stafford’s absence lasts longer than camp.

Rams to work out Matthew Stafford

In the midst of this quarterback turmoil, there’s at least one silver lining. Matthew Stafford is set to work out for a second time on Saturday, McVay announced, providing hope that the veteran could still be ready for opening day. Stafford has not yet completed a full practice this camp because of an inflamed disk in his back. An injury the team is treating with hopeful caution. Last Saturday, Stafford threw 68 passes at full speed in a private session, an encouraging sign at the time. But two days later, discomfort flared up, prompting the Rams to shut him down again.

This stop-start cycle has forced the coaching staff to tweak its approach, with McVay explaining, “Hopefully his back responds a little bit better. We’re trying different approaches to get our hands around this.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Rams vs Jets DEC 22 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 calls out the play during the NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. Christopher Szagola/Cal Media/Sipa USA Credit Image: Christopher Szagola/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey United States of America NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Surgery isn’t in the plans for the time being. But McVay didn’t rule out the possibility of it happening if things continue to go backward. The idea is to replicate Saturday’s practice with last week’s, which provided the staff with another point of comparison on how Stafford’s body responds to the workload. That would be followed by individual drills. And, ultimately, full-team repetitions if everything progresses as planned.

But despite Stafford’s workout on the calendar, the Rams are in a vulnerable spot. Back injuries tend to be capricious, and a repeat during the season could scuttle L.A.’s chances. That is why McVay’s approach to this development is as much about contingency as it is about recovery. If Stafford’s schedule falls behind, Garoppolo has to be wiser than he was Thursday. Or the Rams might need to plan on something else altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Garoppolo’s spotty performance against the Saints wasn’t a bad game; it was a warning. The Rams’ offense relies on timing, accuracy, and flexibility, and with a quarterback not excelling in all three, that framework falters. In McVay’s universe, the quarterback doesn’t merely touch the ball every snap. He dictates tempo, controls matchups, and reflects the team’s swagger. As the preseason schedule dwindles and the opener draws near, Los Angeles finds itself at a juncture. On the plus side is a potential return of Stafford soon, his back strong enough to get through a long season. The worst-case scenario? Ongoing uncertainty at the most critical position on the field. A probe of McVay’s philosophy in the toughest possible manner.