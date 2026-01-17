Sean McVay Gets Disastrous Update as 9 Coaches Have HC Interview Just Before Bears Game

The Sean McVay coaching tree is being raided once again, and the timing couldn’t be more challenging for the Los Angeles Rams. Ahead of the high-stakes showdown against the Chicago Bears, three of McVay’s top lieutenants are scheduled for head-coaching interviews.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer broke the disastrous news for McVay. In total, nine interviews are scheduled for three key coordinators: Defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur, and Passing Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tension is expected to be intense within the Rams organization.

Stay tuned as the story is still developing.