Sean McVay Issues Stern Statement on Rams’ Struggles Amid Critical Matthew Stafford News

Rams aim for discipline facing Bears in divisional round

Matthew Stafford shares crucial update on his finger fine ahead of Bears matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are the least penalized team over the last five years in the NFL. That’s why, when the penalties were what almost led to an upset last week against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay was surprised. Heading into the divisional round matchup vs the Chicago Bears, McVay warned the locker room against making the same mistake twice.

“That’s why I was disappointed, because that’s not necessarily in alignment with who we’ve been when we’ve been at our best…It bothered me, and we’re better than that. So we’re going to learn from it and apply it. Fortunately, we were able to overcome it. We won’t be able to do that as we get later on in the tournament,” the Rams’ head coach said in the pre-game presser.

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 05: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean Mcvay calls an timeout during an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Penalties are something the Rams fans have to worry about with Sean McVay at the helm, rarely. They have consistently ranked among the least-flagged teams in the NFL, and in 2025, they were the best in the league, averaging just 5.5 penalties per game. But against the Panthers, they had nine penalties for 83 yards—their worst mark of the season.

Cornerback Cobie Durant drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone on third down, setting up a touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. Quentin Lake followed with another PI that directly led to points. On third-and-5, Braden Fiske jumped offsides, handing Carolina a free play and a fresh set of downs.

In the third quarter, Desjuan Johnson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct on a kick return, gifting the Panthers 15 yards and a short field at their own 46. Late in the fourth, with the Rams clinging to a lead, a blocked punt cracked the door open. Bryce Young walked through it, tossing a 7-yard go-ahead touchdown to Jalen Coker.

The Rams survived because QB Matthew Stafford took over late, delivering in the fourth quarter despite dealing with a banged-up hand. That won’t always be there to bail them out, and McVay knows it. Against Chicago, mistakes like that won’t be forgiven. And as the week goes on, Stafford’s finger will be worth monitoring just as closely as the penalty count.

Matthew Stafford provides an update on his finger

The Rams’ quarterback finished the night 24-of-42 for 303 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception last week. After hurting his finger, there was a long stretch where things looked uncomfortable. But he came up clutch late. In the fourth quarter, he went 12-of-15 for 143 yards and two touchdowns, closing it out with the decisive score to Colby Parkinson. He offered good news on his injury.

“Hand is good. I’m not worried about it at all,” Stafford said.

“I was just throwing a ball over the middle to Puka (Nacua) and caught somebody’s forearm. Just bent it way back. I just was looking down a little bit, like what’s this thing gonna look like when I go down there and look at it? But it was fine, a little bit stiff throughout the game, like a jammed finger. But I know by Sunday next week I’ll be feeling great,” he added.

That’s reassuring, because in real time, it didn’t look harmless. The play came in the second quarter, when Stafford’s throwing hand collided with D.J. Wonnum on the follow-through. He immediately grabbed his hand. Still, he stayed in the game and flashed a thumbs-up toward Sean McVay on the sideline.

If Matthew Stafford is right physically by Sunday, that’s a big box checked. But his hand might not be the biggest challenge ahead. Fair or not, the numbers say he hasn’t always looked like himself outdoors in rough conditions. In his last 10 games played in rain or snow, he’s 1–9, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This season, he’s played just two games outside of a dome with the temperature below 50 degrees. In those games, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 512 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. For context, he threw only eight interceptions all season. It’s an odd split, and it’s hard to ignore.

Especially when you look at the forecast. As of now, Sunday calls for temperatures around 20 degrees, winds near 18 mph, and a 55 percent chance of snow. This may just end up being the real test of Stafford’s postseason.