Sean McVay Issues Stern Warning to Locker Room After Matthew Stafford Points Fingers For Rams’ Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story HC Sean McVay warns Rams about Panthers’ turnover threats

Week 13 loss against the Panthers highlights Matthew Stafford’s costly mistakes

Ball security key as Rams face Panthers again

The Los Angeles Rams are about to open their postseason against the Carolina Panthers on a short week of preparations. Having already faced the Panthers once in Week 13, the Rams know what they need to do to get past the Panthers. But when reporters asked Rams’ head coach Sean McVay what he learned about the Panthers from that Week 13 game, his answer sounded more like a warning for the Rams’ locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think they got a really solid team [Panthers],” Sean McVay said in a presser on January 6. “I don’t think we took them lightly at all. We just came out and played a little bit of sloppy ball at times. Played some good football, too, but it was uncharacteristic of us to turn the ball over the way that we did. So, just being a little bit more ball aware, making sure we’re not turning over, whether it’s interceptions or fumbling the ball. Whatever it is, just being able to protect it because a team like that’ll be able to take advantage if you make bad mistakes like that.”

On paper, the 12-5 Rams should have the edge over the 8-9 Panthers. But in Week 13, Carolina had handed the Rams a 31-28 defeat. In that game, the Rams threw a pick-six, tossed an interception in the red zone, and ultimately fumbled while trying to set up a game-tying field goal. The Rams even lost the time-of-possession battle by more than ten minutes. No wonder HC Sean McVay put emphasis on ball security now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback Stafford’s mistakes also proved to be very costly in that Week 13 game. His first interception came late in the first quarter at Carolina’s eight-yard line when Carolina’s linebacker, Derrick Brown, tipped the pass. Carolina’s safety Nick Scott then caught it in the end zone. Two plays later, Carolina’s cornerback Mike Jackson then intercepted another throw from Stafford and took it back 48 yards for a touchdown.

Then came the final blow for McVay’s team. In the fourth quarter, the Rams incurred a delay of the game that Matthew Stafford later admitted was his fault. And on the very next play, Brown sacked Stafford to force a fumble with 2:32 left in the game. As Carolina recovered the ball, Sean McVay’s team lost the game 31-28.

So yes, the Panthers will try to force turnovers again on Matthew Stafford. But can they really do it twice? After that Week 13 loss, Stafford owned his mistakes and made a bold promise. He told reporters that turnovers haven’t been an issue for the Rams and shouldn’t be going forward. After that game, the Rams’ offense has also become the first in the league’s history to record 15 or fewer turnovers. But now, with the season on the line, Stafford will have to prove that his offense has really improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford addresses struggles before facing the Panthers in Wild Card

QB Matthew Stafford had finished the Week 13 game with 243 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes. So, looking back now, Matthew Stafford pointed fingers at the Rams’ struggles with the turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’d like not to throw it to their team,” Matthew Stafford told reporters on January 6. “I think that was the story of the game when you think about it. I mean, we moved the ball well in some areas, scored a couple, in the red zone, did some nice things, ran it well, and… just had the turnovers. And really, you look at their defense, that’s what they’ve been able to do to a lot of teams. Whether it’s getting a tip at the line of scrimmage and somebody making a play on it, or somebody in the back end making a play or stripping the ball. So, they’re an opportunistic group with a bunch of playmakers.”

Imago September 28, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 9 Matthew Stafford, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during the pregame of their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday September 28, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250928_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Matthew Stafford believes the Rams are a different team now than they were six weeks ago. But the Panthers are healthier too, especially with their two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn back in the mix. So, this playoff game will have some different dynamics at play as the two teams face off again. As such, Stafford’s assessment of the Panthers’ defense also carried a warning to his offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Speaking against what I’ll be facing and our offense will be facing, their defense is playing really good football right now,” Stafford said. “The last few weeks, they’ve shut down some offenses that have done a really nice job. So, we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Ultimately, Matthew Stafford acknowledged that the Panthers’ defense has been really good recently, and he’s not wrong. Carolina finished the regular season 8th in interceptions, 15th in scoring and passing defense, and 16th overall in the league. So, if Stafford wants a different result this time against the familiar opponent, he knows exactly what has to change.