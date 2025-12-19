brand-logo
Sean McVay Issues Strict Statement on Puka Nacua’s Criticism Against Ref After Rams’ Loss

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 19, 2025 | 12:52 AM EST

Sean McVay Issues Strict Statement on Puka Nacua’s Criticism Against Ref After Rams’ Loss

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 19, 2025 | 12:52 AM EST

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has recently landed in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. During a recent internet livestream, Nacua had publicly criticized NFL referees. He accused the refs of trying to steal the spotlight with questionable calls. Then his comments on the refs after the Week 16 game also quickly drew attention. But when reporters asked Rams head coach Sean McVay about Nacua’s shots at the officials, his response reflected clear frustration.

“I can’t even answer questions about something that I am not aware of,” McVay said in a presser after an overtime defeat (38-37) against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. “I need to have more information before answering that kind of questions.” 

So, McVay refused to address the issues with Puka Nacua and the NFL officials. However, he did offer more insight when the discussion turned to Nacua’s locker-room livestream. He explained that Nacua regretted his actions and understood the gravity of the moment.

This is a developing story…

