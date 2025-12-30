Sean McVay Makes Decision on Benching Matthew Stafford vs Cardinals After Loss to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons entered Monday Night Football at 6-9 with nothing to play for, and still ended up beating arguably the best team in the league. In Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s words, his team was humbled tonight. And the HC also opened up on resting the starters in week 18.

“This is a humbling league, and we got humbled tonight,” McVay said.

When asked about potentially resting quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the starters, he clearly said no.

“We need to play,” he added.

This is a developing story…