Rams’ Sean McVay Out to Avenge Matt LaFleur as Animosity Grows Ahead of Game vs. Ben Johnson’s Bears

For Sean McVay, the upcoming game isn’t just another playoff matchup; it’s personal. After a tougher-than-expected trip to Carolina, the Los Angeles Rams did just enough to keep their postseason hopes alive. Naturally, they leaned on Matthew Stafford’s calm hand and timely throws to escape. Next up, the head coach is heading into his matchup with Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears with a score to settle for a friend.

The Bears recently defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-27, in the wild-card round. Now that the Rams are going to face the Bears, according to Polymarket Football’s post on X, “Sean McVay looks like he is out to avenge his friend Matt LaFleur.”

While discussing the matchup and the possibility of beating the Bears, the Rams head coach said, “We watch the tape, we do our work, and Matt is a very close friend of mine.”

Back in 2017, McVay and LaFleur crossed paths with the Rams, building ideas and trust in the same room. However, LaFleur was never one to stand still. After a single season calling plays in Los Angeles, he jumped to Tennessee for more control. Then, after another short stay under Mike Vrabel, he moved again and landed the top job with the Green Bay Packers.

Even before that, their bond was already deep. From 2010 to 2013, both coaches were grinding together in Washington, long before headsets and headlines. In fact, McVay once explained it best back in 2020.

“We are like brothers,” McVay said in 2020. “He was in essence like a big brother to me in Washington. We’ve been so close. I mean, he’s one of my best friends, so I love Matt.”

Meanwhile, McVay’s own resume speaks loudly. In nine seasons leading the Rams, he has stacked wins, earned AP Coach of the Year, reached the playoffs seven times, and played on the sport’s biggest stage twice. Better yet, one of those trips ended with a ring, cementing his place in Rams history.

Finally, the numbers back it all up. McVay owns a 9-5 playoff record, including Saturday’s win over the Panthers. While McVay has found consistent success against most of the NFC, the NFC North remains a challenge. This game against Ben Johnson’s Bears is a prime opportunity to improve that record, take revenge for his friend, and send a message to a conference rival.

Sean McVay’s Rams face tough playoff battle against Ben Johnson’s Bears

The stakes could not be higher. The Rams head back on the road chasing another playoff win, while the Bears aim to protect their home turf. With a trip to the NFC Championship on the line, there is no room for hesitation. Because of that, Sean McVay’s group must stick to its identity and trust what carried them this far.

Offensively, the Rams have been steady all season. Matthew Stafford has played like a true MVP-level leader, and the numbers support it. In fact, his efficiency places him near the top of the league in total QBR. More importantly, the Rams’ offense has controlled games in multiple ways. They have thrived early in downs, punished teams on the ground, and stayed lethal against pressure and tight coverage.

At the same time, the playmakers have delivered. Davante Adams finished the year as the league’s top touchdown catcher, while Puka Nacua brought pure energy in the wild-card round with two scores and 111 yards. Still, the path here was not smooth. The Rams once held the No. 1 seed for most of the season, but Adams’ late injury slowed everything down.

That inconsistency showed last week. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, the Rams let Carolina creep back into the game. Still, Stafford was there to save them.

Stafford completed 24 passes in 42 attempts for 304 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception in the 2025 NFC Wild Card game versus the Panthers on Saturday. However, late in the first half, he appeared to jam an index finger on his throwing hand, something that could matter against an aggressive defense.

On the other side, the Bears are no longer rebuilding. The 2025 season flipped the script in Chicago. Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears stormed to an 11-6 record and their first NFC North crown since 2018. After starting 0-2, they caught fire, leaning on a bold offense and a takeaway-hungry defense.

Now, with momentum and Soldier Field behind them, all eyes turn to how McVay approaches the game.