Sean McVay Provides Health Update After Being Forced to Travel Away From the Team

The Los Angeles Rams‘ impressive 45-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals was not a tough game for Matthew Stafford & Co. But the Rams head coach Sean McVay will count it as big as any other win because of his illness last week. Notably, despite being sick all weekend, McVay still made it to the sideline in time to watch his team put up one of their best performances this season. Following the win, the Rams coach shared where things stand with his health.

McVay had missed the walk-through but rejoined the team just before kickoff. Afterward, he acknowledged how difficult the situation had been with his still-undiagnosed illness.

“It hit me Friday night. I think our little boy gave it to my wife first, and then it got me pretty good, and I feel good, though. It was just wanted to be able to be smart, not give ourselves a chance of giving it to anybody else because of how contagious this can be,” McVay said.

“Hopefully, I didn’t, but passing out game balls trying to do the fist pump as much as you can, you realize how out of norm it is for me. I’m a big hugger, and so hopefully I feel better and can get back to being normal with these guys because I don’t like this.”

McVay further went on to praise the players and the coaching staff for their impressive performance, while he couldn’t show up. The Rams also did not hold a team meeting on Saturday night because McVay had traveled separately to Arizona on Sunday. However, he was present on the sidelines to help the team.

Despite missing their coach at some crucial times, the Rams’ offense still managed to put up 45 points. This was their most in a game since they had 51 against the Denver Broncos in Week 16 of the 2022 season. The offense was on another level, as the Rams had 3 passing touchdowns, 3 rushing scores, and zero turnovers, making it one of a kind in franchise history.

While he may not have been able to hug the players and his colleagues, McVay still made a wholesome gesture to show his appreciation. After the impressive offensive showing against the Cardinals, he gave the game ball to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

“I thought Mike [LaFleur] did a hell of a job,” he said. “Really, everybody that was involved did a hell of a job. You score as many points and play like we did on offense today, that takes everybody. And it was cool with our head guy down just a little bit watching everybody kind of rally and do their part and do a little bit better, and the results were good.”

And while McVay pushed through illness to be present for them, his players made sure his effort didn’t go to waste.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua were stars of the show

The Rams had the right motivation for the game because their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was simply extraordinary against the Cardinals. He threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns. The locker room buzzed with “M-V-P!” chants after the game.

“It’s fun – they’re great teammates,” Stafford said when asked about the “M-V-P!” chants. “Only reason anyone is saying something like that about me is because of those guys. I’m appreciative – I love going to work with them.”

It wasn’t just the 37-year-old quarterback, who had a big day. His explosive game was accompanied by impressive performances from Puka Nacua and Blake Corum. WR Nacua, who dominated early with 136 receiving yards in the first half, spoke highly of the quarterback.

“That’s our guy – No. 9,” Nacua said. “Without him, we wouldn’t be operating the way we do. It’s always fun when we get to show him some praise.”

Now, the Rams have made their position comfortable at the top of the NFC West, tying with the Seattle Seahawks. And they will hope to carry the momentum into their next game.