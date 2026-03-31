Rams’ Sean McVay Publicly Courts $180 Million QB as Matthew Stafford’s Future Remains Uncertain

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford is still the present

The way the Rams are talking hints they're preparing for what comes next

Sean McVay opened the door to a familiar name

Matthew Stafford has said he intends to play in the 2026 season. However, the Los Angeles Rams are aware that Stafford turned 38 in February and is entering his 18th year in the league. While they have faith in their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Sean McVay has been open about considering a solid backup plan. And he even mentioned a big-name player worth $180 million.

“Kirk [Cousins] and I’s relationship though, is it coincided with his first opportunity to really start full time was when I first got an opportunity to call plays,” McVay said at the NFL Annual League Meetings. “…Kirk and I experienced a lot of kind of first things together. And so there was a real foundational relationship; you know, his success and really the success that we were able to have as a team was instrumental in getting an opportunity to get to LA.”

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“Kirk was awesome. He’s special, he’s played at a high level. He’s a starting quarterback in this league. It’s just a matter of what’s he looking for, what the situation is. And if there is, you know, some interest in us, Kirk, come see us, man. I would love to have you, come on now.”

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Their connection started in Washington, where McVay was in charge of the offense, and Cousins was the starting quarterback. During their five-year stay, Cousins found his pace, with a 69.8 percent completion rate in 2015, which made him the league leader in completion rate. No sooner did Cousins get this achievement than he received his first Pro Bowl selection, indicating his growth under McVay.

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Throughout Cousins’ stay, he consistently performed remarkably, with over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in three consecutive years.

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Now, as he is possibly starting his 15th season, the situation has changed. After two disappointing years in Atlanta, the Falcons decided to part ways with him, even with that huge four-year, $180 million contract.

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In 2024, Cousins threw 16 interceptions, which was the most in the league, and ended up losing his starting position to Michael Penix Jr. He later got another chance to play because of an injury and had decent stats over 10 games, but his passer rating of 84.8 showed he struggled at times.

With Stafford’s future up in the air, if Cousins came to the Rams, he would be a dependable backup.

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Sean McVay shares update on Matthew Stafford’s future

Matthew Stafford is in the last year of his renegotiated two-year, $84.4 million deal, which has already suggested a bigger future decision. As the team is getting ready for what is next without Stafford, McVay has not closed the door on Stafford returning in 2027.

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“McVay said Rams have discussed with Stafford a contract restructure which could add additional years, but conversations have been ‘a lot smoother than last year,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported on March 30.

Since arriving in the City of Angels from Detroit in 2021, Stafford has remained central to Rams House plans. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl win and continues to perform at a high level, coming off an MVP season. Last year, even with some worries about his back, he still helped the team stay close to making another strong playoff run.

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Because of that journey, McVay and Stafford have built a strong connection. They often chat about not just what’s happening now, but also what the future holds for the quarterback position. It’s interesting to note that these discussions even hint at Stafford possibly playing beyond 2026.

That trust shows in how McVay speaks about him.

“We talk. Matthew and I talk all the time,” McVay said. “He’s able to make decisions. He’s going to play this year. If he said he wanted to play a couple more years, I would believe him. But that’s his decision, and he’s earned the right to be in those spots. And so, we want to think short- and long-term. We’ve got this fun narrative about ‘all-in.’ Whatever. We’re all-in on really trying to be good in the short and the long term.”

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However, thinking about the future is really important for the Rams. And this is where Kirk Cousins can come in.