Sean McVay Puts Matthew Stafford & Rams Locker Room on Notice Before Seahawks Game

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McVay zeroes in on self-inflicted mistakes after Chicago scare.

Matthew Stafford’s off-night still hangs over Rams’ preparation.

Rams’ split with Seattle leaves no margin for error Sunday.

Sean McVay is careful before facing their divisional rival. The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford are on a historic run as they face the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC Championship game on Sunday. It will be a game of the best offense vs. the best defense in the league. However, following the Rams’ poor performance against the Bears in the Divisional game, McVay wants to take no risks as he warns his team ahead of the clash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We can’t beat ourselves before we even try to attempt to do what we’re capable of doing and what we want to try to do against a phenomenal defense,” said Sean McVay during a press conference, via the Los Angeles Rams YouTube. “Let’s make sure we take care of our own house. We can’t afford to make the mistakes we made last week if we expect to try to be able to advance against this outfit. After the ball is snapped, let’s strain, let’s understand how good these guys are, and let’s do a great job of just fighting our ass off through the cycle of the snap because that’s what’s gonna be required.”

In defensive terms, the Chicago Bears were one of the worst NFL teams this season, allowing 361.8 YPG. Yet the Rams’ struggle against them was real. The Rams topped the league in total offense, averaging 394.6 yards per game. On the other hand, the Bears allow only 361.8 yards per game. Surprisingly, Sean McVay’s team only had 340 yards in total compared to the Bears’ 414 total yards. They barely managed to overcome the Bears in Chicago, courtesy of an overtime field goal, leading to a 20-17 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford, who has been a potential candidate to win the MVP, also underperformed. While his pass completion rate in the league was 65%, the quarterback only completed 47.6% of his passes, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. It’s his first game in the 2025-2026 season with no points scored. He recorded his second-worst quarterback rating of the season at just 31.6. On top of it, he was even sacked four times, which is also the highest this season.

Imago January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAt139 20260104_aaa_t139_045 Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/IsixPhotosx

His losing his form can be traced back to the Carolina Panthers game during the Wild Card Round. He sustained a sprained index finger on his throwing hand after his hand struck a defender’s helmet. Despite all the problems, Sean McVay did his best to keep the locker room alert. Making the same mistakes against the Seahawks may prove costly. A loss will knock them out, resetting the momentum at the start of the next season. Fortunately, the MVP candidate does have an idea of how to overcome their divisional rivals in the NFC Championship Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford is ready to chop down the Seahawks’ wings on Sunday

Stafford is aiming for his second Super Bowl ring, but the Seahawks prove to be a formidable foe in their path. Failing to uphold their offensive nature against the Bears, they will have to deal with the Seahawks, who led the regular season in points allowed per game (17.2). However, the star quarterback has singled out a blueprint to overcome the hurdle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You have to have a sustained level of execution when you play those guys, because their goal is to no doubt knock you backwards and create these long yardage situations,” said Stafford on the Week 21 episode of the Let’s Go! Podcast.. “But it’s also, hey, if you’re going to go score, you’re going to have to do it by consistently executing in long drives. And we did that a few times when we played them the last time at their place.”

Since joining the Rams in 2021, Stafford is 6-1 against the Seahawks. This season’s record is 1-1, and the NFC Championship Game marks the third one. Both of their encounters were close games. The Rams won the first game by 21-19, and the Seahawks edged out in the second by a 38-37 overtime. The second one was crucial, as it helped the Seahawks earn the top seed in the NFC and dethroned the Rams in the division.

These two games helped the three-time Pro Bowler come up with such a suggestion. In the first game, which took place in Week 11, the Rams won, despite allowing 414 yards. They covered just 249 offensive yards. However, in the return fixture of the game in Week 16, the 249 yards changed to 581 yards at Lumen Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback focused on air balls, averaging a gain of 9.3 per pass attempt. His longest throw gained 58 yards, which is his second-best this season, following the 88-yard gain against the Colts. Also, Stafford has been great against the Seahawks this season. He went for 587 passing yards and 5 touchdowns, with no interceptions, in the last two games.

Besides Sean McVay’s warning and Matthew Stafford‘s game idea, history is also leaning towards Los Angeles. They went up against Seattle twice in the playoffs. Both times, the Rams were victorious. While the Seahawks will hope to ruin the Rams’ Super Bowl hopes, McVay’s boys are careful after a tough win against the Bears, especially since they will be on the road.