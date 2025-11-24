Sean McVay Puts Locker Room on Notice After Admitting Coaching Shortfalls in Rams’ Mistakes

The NFC has a new leader. After the Eagles fell to the Cowboys and the Rams crushed the Buccaneers 34-7 at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles slid into the top spot. Yet HC Sean McVay did not let the locker room soak in the moment for long. Instead, he reminded his players that standings shift fast in this league.

As he walked off the podium, you could sense he wanted more than celebration.

He said, “Do you remember who was in first place with six weeks left last year? Me either.”

That line set the tone because he wanted every player in the horns to understand that the job is far from finished. There are still six games left, and the Eagles carry the head-to-head edge from Week 3. However, this was a huge swing for the Rams.

Now they hold their own fate at the conference. If they win out, they lock up the bye and keep everyone else in chase mode. And that control is exactly what McVay has preached all year.

However, Week 15 against Detroit will test their toughness. And Week 16 against Seattle at Lumen Field will be loud. But Los Angeles has looked close to unstoppable after stacking six straight wins. Their only losses came in games they let slip to the Eagles and the 49ers. And you can argue they should be sitting with a perfect record right now.

Even so, Sean McVay refuses to look past anything. The Panthers come next. Then the Cardinals. He wants each week treated like a playoff game. And this is why he keeps demanding more from the staff and from himself.

Sean McVay wants more from the coaching staff

The Rams lit up SoFi Stadium early, and they did it in front of a loud Ram House that loved every second of it. They moved the ball with ease and locked down on defense, holding Tampa Bay to only 193 yards. Yet, the second half showed a few cracks. A drop from Davante Adams and some costly flags wiped out big moments.

Still, the group looked dangerous from start to finish and had the look of a team ready to push higher. But McVay addressed those issues right away.

“We can clean up just based on kind of how we were playing it, specifically offensively in the second half. But wanted to be able to be smart, kind of keep the clock running. So love this team, a lot of respect for Coach Bowles and that group.”

His tone stayed positive, but the message was clear. The standard stays high in the City of Angels.

However, the win only strengthened the belief around the league. Many thought the Rams could be the top team before Sunday, and this victory backed it up. The defense allowed only seven points. The offense scored three touchdowns before halftime. They marched down the field on their first four drives.

Yet McVay kept pushing for more from the whole staff. And he explained exactly why.

“We had total command and control of the football game in the first half, and then really it was about, there was a couple of things that wanted to be able to have a little bit better momentum offensively. But I gotta do a better job for us collectively, but man, it’s awesome. I love the way these guys are starting, and we gotta continue that, because we all know that humility is only a week or a day away.”

So now he wants full focus and the same momentum moving forward.