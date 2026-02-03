Sean McVay Shares Update on Matthew Stafford’s Retirement After Sending Message to Rams QB

Essentials Inside The Story Sean McVay is finally locked in with the team

The Rams' future still hinges on one unresolved decision under center

Matthew Stafford is weighing more than football, balancing elite play against the physical grind and family priorities

The Los Angeles Rams recently locked Sean McVay into a multiyear contract extension. However, the bigger question still hovers over the quarterback room, as Matthew Stafford’s retirement plans remain unresolved. While his arm strength and on-field command are still elite, the choice to keep playing is not easy, especially after he dealt with an aggravated disc during the season. Head coach McVay offered a fresh update on where things stand right now.

“If that’s something that he wants to do, the answer is absolutely yes,” McVay said on Stafford’s return. “I think what’s great is he’s going to take his time, talk with Kelly and the girls, and see what’s best. But man, he’s still playing at an incredible level; our hope is that he does. But I think with respect to his timetable and ability to be able to communicate with you guys whenever he feels ready to make that announcement, we’ll let him be able to do that.”

At the same time, Stafford, who will turn 38 on Feb. 7, has been open about how demanding his routine has become. Recently, the Rams quarterback explained how his days often start at five in the morning just to squeeze in three hours of rehab before meetings even begin. Moreover, the 37-year-old has openly described the weekly toll of leading a team in the City of Angels, calling it a battle with constant “little aches and pains” that never fully go away.

Because of that grind, Stafford is not rushing anything. In fact, he has publicly pushed back on the idea of setting a deadline.

“When I’m ready to figure that out, I’ll be ready to figure that out,” he said recently. “That moment isn’t right now.”

He stressed that retirement will come down to a “physical, mental, and emotional” decision. And of course, as McVay mentioned, Stafford’s decision centers heavily on family. Stafford continues to weigh everything alongside his wife, Kelly Stafford, and their children, keeping their well-being at the forefront.

Still, the message from the Rams’ head coach was unmistakable. If Stafford decides he has one more season left in him, the Rams remain fully committed to him. McVay even doubles down on that reassurance.

Sean McVay is keeping “fingers-crossed” on Matthew Stafford’s return

This season, with Matthew Stafford under center, the Rams looked like a Super Bowl-caliber team. He led them to the NFC Championship Game, putting together another dominant season while carrying the offense. Stafford threw for 4,707 yards, paced the league with 46 touchdown passes, and limited mistakes with only eight interceptions.

Because of that reality, Sean McVay made the team’s position clear on Monday.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed like you guys that he still wants to go play,” McVay said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press.

However, McVay also acknowledged why this decision cannot be rushed, as he understands what Stafford has given to the Rams and why the veteran deserves space.

“He deserves as much time as he needs,” McVay said. “We spend a lot of time together. I’m hopeful, but with respect to him, [we] haven’t set any sort of timetable. I don’t get the sense he wants to let it drag on either, and then we’ll just kind of see how he’s feeling.”

Meanwhile, the backup plan is far from ideal for the Rams. Jimmy Garoppolo currently sits next in line, and the Rams clearly do not want to enter the 2026 season with him as the starter. Although they hold two first-round picks, this draft class lacks depth at quarterback, making a clean solution harder to find.

So for now, Stafford is moving at his own pace, and the Rams are waiting. Until a decision comes, all eyes in the City of Angels remain fixed on what happens next.