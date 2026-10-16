Sean McVay Tipped as Broadcasting Target in 2027 Free Agency Frenzy Featuring Troy Aikman & Tony Romo

Amazon Prime Video has had its eye on Sean McVay as the crown jewel of its football ambitions for quite some time. But the Los Angeles Rams head coach could soon find himself being chased by almost every major broadcast partner. With impending vacancies at CBS and ESPN alongside Amazon’s contractual planning, the 2027 NFL media cycle is tracking toward a sweeping realignment of top broadcast booths.

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Front Office Sports’ Ben Axelrod recently highlighted McVay as a possible candidate alongside Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and Greg Olsen. His post came after reports emerged about Kirk Herbstreit’s new agreement with Amazon Prime Video, which gives the streaming service flexibility to pursue other high-profile analysts.

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“The NFL analyst musical chairs setting up for the next year: Potential openings: CBS, ESPN, plus Amazon’s new Herbstreit deal reportedly includes an out clause,” Axelrod wrote on X. “Potential free agents: Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, Greg Olsen, Sean McVay (?)”

Speaking of Amazon in particular, their plan hints at a deliberate long-term planning. According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, while Kirk Herbstreit locked in a multi-year extension paying over $10 million annually to call Thursday Night Football, Prime Video’s out clause allows the platform to shift its focus. It’s a sharp pivot from 2022, when an unproven Amazon had offered McVay $100 million over five years to join them.

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Back then, the Rams had just won Super Bowl LVI. McVay ultimately chose to remain in Los Angeles, but the opportunity came back into focus after a difficult 2022 season left him questioning his future. The Rams finished 5-12 that year, and McVay later admitted that the losing had taken a toll.

“I almost quit coaching,” McVay said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. “And you can use the narrative that I was gonna go to media or whatever. But the truth would have been, I was quitting. I couldn’t handle the losing. It was almost like a scarlet letter.”

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In the current market, Amazon holds proven distribution and a regular viewership, giving it the stability to shorten Herbstreit’s tenure while keeping the door open for McVay if he decides to walk away from coaching. But the Rams have also announced a multi-year contract extension for McVay and general manager Les Snead in February 2026, so he may not be inclined to change jobs even if Amazon calls again.

Now, even as Amazon waits for McVay, the rest of the broadcast market is facing its own upheaval. Earlier this month, CBS Sports and lead analyst Tony Romo mutually decided to part ways, ending a turbulent string after Romo was placed on leave following his off-field arrest in Wisconsin.

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Romo, whose record 10-year, $180 million deal in 2020 sparked the current wave of analyst salaries, opted for a buyout of the remaining four years on his CBS deal. While JJ Watt is filling in alongside Jim Nantz on an interim basis for the season, the 2027 cycle could prompt the network to find a new marquee name to fill the lead chair.

ESPN, meanwhile, faces a parallel drama for its Monday Night Football coverage. Troy Aikman confirmed this week that he will become a “free agent” once ESPN’s broadcast of Super Bowl LXI winds up in February 2027. Aikman’s five-year, $90 million deal expires after that game.

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What’s more, Aikman also had a recent confrontation with his long-time broadcast partner Joe Buck. In a recent appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, he addressed the tensions between him and Buck, and also stated he plans to finish the season before evaluating other opportunities.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman said. “I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

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Greg Olsen’s availability adds another layer to this narrative. Sports media reporter Richard Deitsch recently reported that Fox has not negotiated a new contract with the analyst, whose current deal expires after the season following his demotion to Fox’s second crew behind Tom Brady.

“FOX has not had any negotiations with Greg Olsen about a contract beyond this season, per industry sources,” Deitsch wrote on X. “Olsen’s contract expires at the end of this NFL season. Something notable is Olsen had exploratory talks with CBS Sports two years ago. He’s already called a Super Bowl and enjoys critical praise. Would be a very attractive free agent.”

Now, add Sean McVay’s potential entry into the market, and one can see why the impending vacancies could turn into a major bidding war. Unlike 2022, when Amazon was his sole suitor, McVay could see CBS, ESPN, and Amazon competing simultaneously.

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Moving from the sideline to the booth has already provided championship coaches with immense earnings. Super Bowl winners like John Madden, Bill Cowher, and Jon Gruden have all proven that elite coaches can make a big splash on screen.

For now, Sean McVay remains committed to coaching the Rams. But whether he still feels the same way once the 2026 season ends is something we’ll all have to wait and find out.