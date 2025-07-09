Sean McVay to 100% Replace Matthew Stafford in 2026 With 30-TD Superstar in Latest Rams Prediction

It’s not a secret that the Steelers were eyeing the Rams‘ star quarterback Matthew Stafford. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained, the 6-foot-3 star player was the top choice for the team. Much to the Rams’ relief, he stayed in Los Angeles. And the franchise restructured his contract with $23.5 million guaranteed in 2024. He is set to earn $44 million in 2025, with $4 million of that already guaranteed through a roster bonus. While the Rams seemingly have no intention of letting Stafford walk away, the veteran QB isn’t a long-term solution for the team, per a mock draft analyst.

Even if the team has Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett, it wouldn’t be wrong for the team to acquire another quarterback. Moreover, we cannot forget that the Rams gave up their 2025 first-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick. This has now sparked new rumors that might prove advantageous to the team if true.

As per the 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Complete First-Round Mock Draft Predictions by NFL Spin Zone’s Sayre Bedinger, the team and head coach Sean McVay might be interested in picking Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL draft. And let us tell you, this guy could be a game-changer for the team. Mendoza just transferred from California to Indiana. But analyst mentioned, “Even if the Rams are planning on keeping Stafford around for 2026, and even if Stafford plans on continuing to play, the Rams are in a great spot to bring in the heir apparent and move on to that guy whenever they see the wheels coming off for Stafford,” Bedinger said.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 walks onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Do you think Bendinger’s claim might be exciting and a fresh new chapter for the Rams? The ex-California Golden Bears star is yet to make an impact as a starting quarterback in his college career, but 2025 will be his chance to show his arm talent and decision-making skills in college. He had 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns in his last year with the team, as per ESPN. He has a completion rate of 66.5 % across the last two seasons. A few months back, ESPN’s Matt Miller also made the same claim that the team might wish to bring in the 6-foot-5 quarterback after Stafford.

“Who will be the transfer quarterback to rocket up draft boards this year? A lot of early buzz is centered around former Cal quarterback Mendoza … and for good reason. After a breakout last season in which he threw for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, Mendoza transferred to Indiana to play in Curt Cignetti’s Air Raid offense,” Miller explained.

A sad prediction about Matthew Stafford is making the rounds

Back in 2024, Stafford was great as he posted 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. At 37, he is still impressive. However, as per rumors, he had also considered retirement quite a few times. Moreover, just recently, PFF analyst Sam Monson made a shocking revelation, or perhaps something we have been ignoring for quite some time. During a conversation on Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo, Monson claimed that most quarterbacks begin to lose their energy at this age.

“Stafford is now at the age, 37 years old, where quarterbacks used to decline badly. This was the end for Joe Montana. This was the end for Eli Manning,” Monsoon said. He cited examples like Eli Manning, Joe Montana, and more. Of course, there’s an exception in Tom Brady, who played as if he were in his prime at the age of 45.

Now, getting back to the veteran quarterback, Matthew has a record of more than 56,000 yards (11th all-time), 357 touchdown passes (12th all-time), and was named the Comeback Player of the Year. Not to mention, after getting to the Rams, he also led the team to a championship. While the support he received from the Rams was seemingly lacking in the Lions, he had a great career, having made 2 Pro Bowls.

He hasn’t slowed in his pace yet, however, as said, the Rams star had been considering retirement. But during his appearance for the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, he confirmed that he wishes to play one more year with the team and “hopefully some after that.” So, whether Stafford decides to hang up his jersey or take another chance with the franchise, healthy or not, the team will need to figure out their situation in the QB room.