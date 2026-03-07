Sean McVay Warned Against Tua Tagovailoa After Rams Emerge as ‘Great Fit’

Essentials Inside The Story Left-handed quarterbacks like Tua present timing challenges for receivers.

Rams have minimal quarterback depth, with only Stetson Bennett under contract.

Analysts see Tua as a reclamation project behind Stafford for development.

The Los Angeles Rams are not looking for a quarterback, but talk around the league keeps linking them to Tua Tagovailoa. While some analysts believe Sean McVay’s system could suit the Dolphins quarterback, one NFL voice has already warned about a key issue. During a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Rich Eisen explained why bringing Tagovailoa as a backup won’t be simple.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The issue with Tua being a backup is that he’s left-handed,” Rich Eisen said. “Believe it or not. It’s not his talent, it’s not his skill set, it’s the fact he’s left-handed,” an X post of Eisen’s take revealed. “And the way a ball spins out of a left-hander throw is vastly different than a right-handed throw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eisen explained that receivers often notice the difference in spin immediately. A football thrown by a left-handed quarterback rotates differently compared to a right-handed throw, affecting timing and catches.

ADVERTISEMENT

This difference is also perhaps why there were only three left-handed quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025 (Michael Penix Jr. and Dillon Gabriel). The difference may not matter during practice, but it could become a problem during a real game. If the Rams ever had to replace Matthew Stafford, the offense would have to adjust quickly.

Because of that, many teams prefer their starting and backup quarterbacks to throw with the same hand. The idea is to keep the offensive rhythm consistent, especially for receivers who rely heavily on timing.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Sean McVay and the Rams, that detail could make a potential Tagovailoa move more complicated.

Eisen also suggested another possibility. He said the Rams could consider signing Tua Tagovailoa as a low-cost backup if the Miami Dolphins release him, allowing the quarterback to learn behind Matthew Stafford for a season. Without him being released, the cap hit would simply be too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins on November 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Saints at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130520678

While concerns about fit and timing remain, the connection between the Rams and Tua Tagovailoa continues to spark debate, as analysts weigh whether Los Angeles could realistically pursue it. In fact, one analyst even backs the potential move.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL analyst backs Rams as potential landing spot for Tua Tagovailoa

Even with concerns, some analysts still believe the Rams could be the right place for Tagovailoa if the opportunity appears. The Rams do not need a new starter for 2026 because Stafford remains the leader of the offense. CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt believes trading for Tagovailoa could also make sense for the Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why not make a move to get a guy that could be that guy in waiting?” Hunt said in February. “We’ve seen the reclamation projects that go out there to Sean McVay that have come back out on the other side. We saw that with Baker Mayfield, and I believe we’re going to see it with a guy like Tua Tagovailoa.”

Hunt believes Tua Tagovailoa still can play at a high level in the NFL. However, he suggested that the quarterback could benefit from a season without the weekly hits that come with starting every game.

“I think that’s a great fit for him to sit behind Stafford a year, get one less season on the body and allow him to take over when Stafford decides to retire,” Hunt added.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, Stetson Bennett is the only other quarterback under contract in Los Angeles. With barely any depth, the Rams may still look to add another arm to the quarterback room before the new season begins.

One possible path could be bringing back veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who is a free agent. The Rams could also explore the draft since they hold two first-round picks this year.

Adding a rookie would give the team a developmental player behind Stafford. That approach would also allow the coaching staff to build a quarterback for the future. Moreover, Hunt believes a trade for Tagovailoa could offer a different type of solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The analyst also pointed out that the Rams’ offensive structure could match Tagovailoa’s strengths. His quick passing style and accuracy could fit naturally into McVay’s scheme.

However, any move would depend on the Miami Dolphins being willing to part with the quarterback. If the financial side of the deal worked out, the Rams could take a calculated gamble on a former first-round pick.

In that situation, Los Angeles would get a chance to evaluate Tagovailoa without making a major long-term commitment. If things worked out, the Rams might quietly find the next quarterback to follow Stafford.