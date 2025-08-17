Sean McVay’s Bold Words on Stetson Bennett Sends Major Signal on Matthew Stafford’s Future With Rams

You know how pressers go. Most of them are about head coaches spewing PF fluff and words the media wants to hear. Sean McVay has never been that guy. You need to psycho-analyse every single word he says. Why? Because everything he talks about always has another layer underneath it. And what he just said about Stetson Bennett might just tell you more about Matthew Stafford‘s future than it says about Bennett.

In a league where coach-speak is often vanilla, McVay dropped a line that instantly gave off the unsaid: “We will rally around Stetson Bennett and we will play good football.” It felt less like a pat on the back and more like a signal. A signal aimed towards Matthew Stafford.

But first things first. Let’s talk Bennett. He has made his case this preseason. It’s been a lot more than just ‘nice flashes’. In his first two games, he’s piled up 512 yards with 5 TDs and 2 picks. That’s insane production. And it’s not just serviceable backup work, it’s top-10 in preseason yardage league-wide. Yeah, you can’t ignore that.

It isn’t a one-off spark, either. Last year’s first live snaps after his time away were rough: four interceptions against Dallas. What did he do? He answered with a 13-play, last-minute drive to steal a 13–12 win. That mix of early chaos and late composure felt straight out of his Georgia playbook.

And that clutch DNA? It was built in january football. Bennett piled up 4,127 yards while leading Georgia through a title repeat and landing as a Heisman finalist. These accolades weren’t empty. He led the Bulldogs outright and came against defenses loaded with Sunday players. He’s already lived in a pro-style scheme where every snap felt like season-on-the-line football.

He joined the Rams in 2023. You’re probably wondering why he hasn’t made his case yet. That’s fair. But you need to take context into account. Bennett’s 2023 vanished when he landed on the reserve/non-football illness list; a year later, he admitted he’d stepped away for mental health and came back “hungry.” And we might see that reset take place this season. He’s got the ability, and he’s got the backing.

As good as he is, what cannot ignore what his comeback would mean for Matthew Stafford.

A black cloud is looming over Stafford’s future at Rams

Let’s now talk about the unsaid part of McVay’s words. Stafford is 37, dealing with a back disc that’s already cut into his August reps. He’s had epidurals to get through it. Sure, there is week 1 hope in the building, but also the sour reality that every day is a question mark.

Don’t get it wrong, no one is questioning his ability. The guy racked up 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns with 8 picks. When he is on the pitch, he’s better than anyone else on that roster. Much better. But that’s what it’s all about. Him being on the pitch. We cannot keep ignoring the durability any longer.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots Nov 17, 2024 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 walks onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrianxFluhartyx 20241117_brf_fb7_0288

And we’ve seen this script already. In 2022, Stafford’s year ended on IR with neck trouble. And his back? That’s where the real trouble lies. Back in 2018, he closed the year with non-displaced fractures in his upper spine. He played through it, but still. Fast-forward to 2022: a spinal cord contusion ended things early after numbness in his legs from a hit. Just nine starts before injured reserve shut the door.

And now it’s his back again. And who’s to say this will be the last time? No matter how good he is, reliability is what matters today in the NFL. You can have the best QB in the league, but you’re not bringing home the Lombardi if he’s out most of the season. And with increased faith in Bennett, Stafford’s future with the Rams is surrounded by a black cloud.